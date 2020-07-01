Vanessa Guillen: Human remains found during the search for the missing Fort Hood soldier





Vanessa Guillén, 20, has been missing since April. She was last seen in the parking lot of her barracks at the post on April 22, according to the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command.

Investigators had "returned to an area of ​​interest near the Leon River, Bell County, Texas, to conduct further investigative work" and discovered partial human remains, the Army CID said.

Authorities said the identity of the remains has not been confirmed.

The remains were found in a shallow grave and search operations have been suspended, pending identification, Tim Miller, director and founder of Texas EquuSearch, told CNN.