Vanessa Guillén: Human remains identified as missing Fort Hood soldiers, says family attorney





Guillén, 20, had been missing since April and was last seen in the parking lot of her headquarters at Fort Hood on April 22, according to the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command (CID). His remains were found on June 30.

Guillén was beaten to death with a hammer in the weapons room where she worked. His body was transported from the military facility by his killer, Khawam said, citing details the family learned Thursday during a meeting with Army investigators.

Khawam he told CNN on Sunday Guillén could not be identified from his medical records because his face had been badly beaten. Her remains had to be sent to Delaware Air Force Base in Delaware to be identified.

"It has been a sad morning and a weekend for us," Khawam said.

The main disappearance suspect was identified by officials Thursday as Spc. Aaron David Robinson, who was shot Wednesday after being confronted by investigators, according to the Killeen Police Department. Khawam said the family told her that Guillén had planned to file a harassment complaint against Robinson the day after she was killed, and that they believe Robinson was furious when she told him that. However, Robinson told authorities that Guillén wanted to report that he had a relationship with a married woman, something the Guillén family disputes. Fort Hood officials said they were unaware of reports of sexual harassment involving Robinson, but the investigation was ongoing. Khawam said investigators told the family that Robinson called a woman he was involved with to help him dispose of Guillén's body after moving him off base. A woman identified as Cecily Anne Aguilar, who is the separated wife of a former Fort Hood soldier, was arrested by Texas Rangers in connection with Guillén's disappearance. He is in the Bell County jail waiting for civil authorities to press charges, the CID said.

Kay Jones and CNN's Ray Sánchez contributed to this report.






