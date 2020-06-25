Vanessa Marquez: wrongful death lawsuit filed for the death of the actress & # 39; ER & # 39;

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday on behalf of Marquez's mother, Delia McElfresh, in Los Angeles Superior Court, alleges that officers who responded to a welfare check acted in a "negligent and reckless" manner.

Terri Highsmith, a city attorney for the city of South Pasadena, did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.

Marquez, best known for her recurring role as a nurse Wendy Goldman in the NBC drama "ER," was shot dead by police in southern Pasadena, California in August 2018. She was 49 years old.

At the time, officials told CNN that they were called to Márquez's residence and found that he had seizures and appeared to have mental problems.