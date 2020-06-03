Vanessa Morgan Slams Show For How It Handles Black Characters

Riverdale Star Vanessa Morgan calls the show for her treatment of black characters. Debuting in The CW in 2017, and based on the characters from Archie Comics, Riverdale he has stood out from other teenage dramas with his absurd and twisted interpretation of his source material. The series has turned its main cast into perspectives for big screen projects. KJ Apa, the protagonist of the show, recently headlined the drama. I still believe. Cole Sprouse, known for playing Jughead Jones, also tested his dramatic chops on Five feet apart. Lili Reinhart made a splash when she appeared on Hustlers, playing a character who is very different from Betty Cooper. Along with Camila Mendes, like Veronica Lodge, the group has helped maintain Riverdale afloat as a shocking plot is revealed and the outings in the cast have continued to accumulate.

Still, the group is surrounded by a diverse set of supporting actors. Morgan plays Toni Topaz in Riverdale, joining the series in season 2 before moving on to the regular series the following season. After transferring to Riverdale High after his school closed, Toni is a member of the Southside Serpents and functions as a guide to help Jughead while joining the group. Toni has been involved with Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch), a romance that quickly unfolded on screen. Toni occasionally has stories of her own, starting her own gang with Cheryl in a season 3 arc, but fans of the series have talked about the fact that the character has remained underdeveloped.

In a series of social media posts, Morgan It has revealed that she feels the same way about how her character has been presented. Morgan started by saying that she was tired of how black characters were often portrayed in entertainment. As for her situation, Topaz suggested that she was tired of being portrayed as a sidekick to white characters and only being included for the sake of diversity. In other posts, Morgan revealed that he was paid less and also defended his former co-star Ashleigh Murray, who joined Katy Keene. Take a look at Morgan's tweets below.

Reinhart responded to Morgan's comments with support, as did many of Riverdale ’s audience. In responses to Morgan, it has been noted that the series had written black characters such as Melody Valentine and Valerie Brown. Other comments noted that Morgan received screen time that was more comparable to a recurring guest star than a regular on the show.

What can be said, quite certainly, is that there is a pattern of diminishing color characters in teen dramas. The Vampire Diaries Fandom frequently criticized and mocked the portrayal of Bonnie Bennett, a black character played by Kat Graham, as a companion who was oddly dedicated to the lives of white characters rather than his own motivations. Going further back, producers of teen series The WB have revealed that the network had been reluctant in its early years to hire black actors as repeat customers due to the potential backlash from interracial relationships. Although I was on a different network, FOX, The o.c It lasted four seasons and rarely featured people of color in prominent roles. Morgan's experience in Riverdale unfortunately it fits well enough in a genre that often gestures towards progressivism.

