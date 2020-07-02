Vanilla Ice will have a concert on the weekend of July 4 in Texas despite the increase in coronavirus

The rapper will perform Friday at a Fourth of July celebration in Austin, Texas.

The "Ice Ice Baby" star recently posted about missed concerts on her verified Instagram account.

"I can't wait to get back to this," he wrote in the caption for a video showing a crowded concert. "The 90s were the best. We had no coronaviruses, no cell phones, no computers."

Concerts and festivals around the world have been canceled or postponed due to the pandemic.

On Thursday he posted a video of a group of musicians playing.

"Music makes the world go round. It makes people happy," he wrote. "I think we could all use a little happiness with all this crown disorder going on."

The Independence Day throwback party will take place on Friday at Emerald Point Bar & Grill, which is classified as a restaurant.

Event promoter Mike Wade told the Austin Chronicle that the capacity of the program will be 2,500.

The Texas Tribune reported that as of Wednesday night only 84 tickets had been sold.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott recently ordered the bars to be closed again in the state due to the increasing number of contracting coronaviruses.

CNN has reached out to representatives of the rapper for comment.