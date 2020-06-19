Variety criticized for including & # 39; 10 troublesome movies & # 39; that need & # 39; warning labels & # 39;

Variety raised eyebrows Wednesday for its list of "troublesome movies" that it deemed needed warning labels after the "Gone With the Wind" controversy.

Earlier this month, HBO Max caused a stir by quietly removing the 1939 Civil War era classic from its library for its portrayal of blacks. The broadcast service suggested that on its return it will have a "historical context".

However, Variety's senior vice president Tim Gray believes that there are several other movies that can use the same treatment.

According to Gray, Clint Eastwood's iconic 1971 film "Dirty Harry" "started a craze for films about rebel policemen doing the job by following their instincts rather than the law" and how the film "mocks liberal judges and good ones". and that the villain affirms that police brutality "(sows) the seed that other charges are false to obtain sympathy."

WASHINGTON POST UNDER FIRE BY & # 39; CANCEL & # 39; TO THE WOMAN FOR OFFENSIVE COSTUME AT THE HALLOWEEN STAFF PARTY 2018

Gray accused the 1994 Best Picture winner "Forrest Gump" of being "condescending to anyone with disabilities, Vietnam veterans and people with AIDS, among others" and that "he is truly hostile to protesters, activists and the counterculture " He hit the Tom Hanks character by name in honor of his grandfather Nathan Bedford Forrest, whom Gray points out to be the "first great wizard of the Ku Klux Klan."

Among other films, the Variety editor persecuted "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" for depicting Hindus and the people of India as "primitive and bloodthirsty aliens", "Silence of the Lambs" for pressuring the trans stereotypes with his villain despite the villain. not being trans, and "True Lies" for representing Arabs as "religious fanatics or terrorists, or both."

Even the 2019 Oscar-winning movie "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" needs a warning label, according to Gray. He accused the characters of Leonado DiCaprio and Brad Pitt of trying "MHGA (Make Hollywood Great Again)" since Americans at the time felt that "the status quo was being threatened by minorities, hippies and newly liberated women." He also points out the "controversial representation" of Bruce Lee, the absence of black characters and the reference to "Mexicans".

NBC NEWS UNDER FIRE FOR APPARENTLY APPLYING TO GOOGLE TO REMOVE CONSERVATIVE SITES FROM THE AD PLATFORM

Critics criticized the list on social media.

"Please stop being idiots," said Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

"The #BookBurners start their long slide down the slippery slope. Am I glad you saved your DVDs?" actor James Woods tweeted.

"This piece feels like pure trolling. I guess it's a lot of modern journalism these days," Babylon Bee writer Frank Fleming reacted.

"Such weak and fragile minds," said The Post Millennial writer Chad Felix Greene.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP