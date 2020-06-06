Varya Defends ‘Godfather’ Tom Brooks

Varya Malina is one of the few people looking to support Tom Brooks, while many 90 Day Fiancé viewers are not interested in the Brit.

Following 90 day promise: before 90 daysDomenick Nati managed to catch up with many of the cast members of the show, including Varya Malina. In an interesting turn of events, while Tom Brooks could be considered one of the show's "villains," Varya defended him and nicknamed Tom the "godfather" of all the cast members.

Tom's behavior about his time in 90 day fiance It was questionable to many viewers. Some might have called him slime ball for Darcey twice during the show, as well as commenting on his weight, and then showing up at his house for an apology in person. Most fans thought that his intentions were incineration and that he was only using Darcey longer in front of the screen.

On June 3, Domenick Nati interviewed Varya on live Instagram via The Domenick Nati Show. In the 60-minute interview, Domenick and Varya speak on a variety of topics, from 90 day fiance filming experience for his hopes and plans for the future (possibly with Geoffrey Paschel). Varya did not confirm or deny if she and Geoffrey were still together, that will be revealed on their own revealing show that will air after the official TLC. 90 day fiance Tell everyone. Most of the interview was based on Varya's thoughts about other cast members. Dom asked if Varya was getting married, if she would invite other cast members, noting that she was not wearing an engagement ring and that Geoffrey is not following her on Instagram.

The wedding planner and host were asked their opinion on Tom, Domenick said: "Do you think Tom is getting it wrong? I think Tom is a great guy"Varya said:"I agree. I think he is the godfather of all the cast members of 90 Day Fiancé"Then he confirmed that Tom"… it looks good for everyone"And added that Tom supports and helps her. However, not everyone is a big fan of Tom, including his 90 days co-star Avery Warner. In addition to Tom, Varya was asked about many of the other 90 Day Fiancé cast members, including Big Ed, David, and Lana and more. Domenick asked: "Are you talking to darcey"Varya replied that it is almost impossible to speak to Darcey"since she has almost a million followers"Speaking of Big Ed, Varya said she doesn't trust him because of her flamboyant beauty trick of a May hair mask. She said"I tried his mask, by the way, it doesn't work. May in the hair is horrible, I would not trust him."

Fans of the show will uncover Varya and Geoffrey's relationship status in their reveal with Domenick Nati likely next week. the 90 day promise: before 90 days star connected to her new YouTube channel in the interview, adding that she also makes Cameo videos after the show.

