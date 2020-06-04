Varya Reveals Her Plans for Having Children with Geoffrey

TLC & # 39; s 90 day boyfriend: before 90 days Star Varya Malina recently revealed plans as to whether she and Geoffrey Paschel could have children in the future. In the last season of the spin-off show, Before 90 daysVarya and her family learned of Geoffrey's long criminal past while she, too, accepted his new proposal. Still, it remains a mystery whether the two are truly in a relationship.

The announcement is a surprise considering the recent criminal charges. Fans have even been calling the show for not pulling it out. Geoffrey has long been regarded as unreliable. This was especially the case after returning to Mary Wallace's arms when Varya said she needed more time to marry him. Of course, Varya seemed to have her doubts and couldn't really confirm one way or the other. It seems that the couple has not yet had the discussion of the children.

Speaking in The Domenick Nati Show On IGTV, Varya was asked if she was looking to have more children in the future. It was then that the reality show star got a little shy. Domenick rephrased the question to which she claimed that she and Geoffrey "We will talk about it … I agree with not having children." Varya seemed hesitant to answer, which probably indicates that it's a conversation she and Geoffrey haven't had yet. That said, she seems to lean towards no child. Many fans speculate whether this is their genuine sentiment on the matter or, of course, their genuine opinion, watch the full interview below:

At the end of Sunday of 90 day promise: Before 90 days, fans saw Varya go out of her way to return to Geoffrey. At that point, he quickly seemed to break up with Mary Wallace and then proposed once more. Some fans are concerned that Varya's decision has been too quick and has proven unreliable due to her bleak past and behavior in their relationship. Most people believe that the couple are separated and would be surprised if they were still together despite what the end of the ending would make fans believe.

Even Varya was really no longer in a relationship, this could give more clues as to why her answer seemed so confusing. Varya could have reconsidered the relationship once again. As his family put more pressure on the criminal charges, he may have decided to return to Russia once again. If you had started the K-1 visa process, it would be impossible for you to return to the United States until the application was approved. This may be timely and a long distance relationship is often taxing these couples. Time will only tell if the two are together or not. Fans will just have to wait and find out in Geoffrey's self-produced reveal that comes after the 90 day promise: before 90 days Tell everyone.

