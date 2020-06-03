Varya’s Mom’s Reaction to Her Engagement to Geoffrey

90 day promise: before 90 days& # 39; star Varya Malina shared what her mother thought of her engagement to Geoffrey Paschel. Fans know that Varya's mother was not overly excited about Geoffrey's criminal past.

Upon meeting Varya, fans believed that Geoffrey Paschel was cheating on her. But upon further reflection, TLC viewers are beginning to believe that she received all of her background information and simply ignored it. Many thought she was safe when she rejected his proposal at the airport, but only one episode later, she was seen chasing after him. Varya's family expressed concern about being with a man with a criminal past. Fans remember when Geoffrey told Varya's mother and brother about his charges against him, and Varya's mother told her daughter to cut her losses because people don't change.

Related: 90 Day Fiancé: Are Varya and Geoffrey Still Together?

Geoffrey had hidden important information about his past from the Russian beauty and was forced to clarify in front of his mother and brother. The Siberian mother-in-law did not approve and felt that her daughter should end the relationship. Her mother went so far as to say that Varya "fairy tale" Being with Geoffrey is over. This reaction caused Varya to reconsider many things about her relationship with the American. When Geoffrey proposed to her, she said she was not ready to say yes. It was then that Geoffrey left Russia and broke with her. To the fans' surprise, he went to Knoxville to try to get it to work with Geoffrey, who had already moved in with another woman, Mary. After the two resolved it, they got engaged. In a recent interview with Domenick Nati, Varya revealed how her family reacted to the news that she is engaged to Geoffrey. Check out the full interview below:

Many questioned whether Varya told her family when she got engaged on her trip to Tennessee or if she waited until she got home. The reality star explained that she had told her mother that she was going on an adventure to the United States and that they did not believe it was the right choice, but according to Varya they accepted her choice because they support her decisions. Naturally, her mother was extremely concerned about her safety and the idea of ​​her moving her life to the United States, but Varya tried to reassure her. Varya revealed that she told her mother the great news through a phone call while her friends physically saw her wearing the engagement ring. The idea of ​​her daughter moving to the United States scares her mother. Now that the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) has created travel bans around the world, Varya's mother told her daughter that everything happens for a reason and that she still had time to think about it.

According to Varya, he would do whatever he wanted anyway, with or without the approval of his family. Neither of them will appear on the reunion show due to Geoffrey's ban, but he will be filming his own reveal on YouTube. We assume that Varya will be part of Geoffrey's reveal so that we can understand his full version.

Next: 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Sneak Peek: Is Sumit Really Getting A Divorce?

90 day promise: before 90 days airs on Sundays at 8pm EST on TLC.

Source: Domenick Nati

AMC theaters doubt they can stay in business after closings