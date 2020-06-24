Venezuelan activist warns Americans about removal of statues: it will be a "slippery slope"

Americans should be concerned about the collapse of the statues and the attempt to erase American history, Venezuelan political activist and TikToker Elizabeth Rogliani warned Tuesday.

In an interview on "The Ingraham Angle" with presenter Laura Ingraham, Rogliani warned that these actions mark a "slippery slope" toward a potential "cultural revolution."

"I don't think they are looking beyond what will happen next because they think these are just symbols of oppression," he said. "But I had a lot of friends (who) said to me: 'Oh, it's just the Confederate statues.' And I said, 'No, it's not just the Confederate statues. Just wait and see. "This is a slippery slope."

According to Rogliani, each and every symbol of American history is now on the slice.

"The Founding Fathers will be attacked. Religious symbols will be attacked. And then, probably, museums." she predicted. "I mean, anything can be attacked if you let it happen. If you let the first ones fall, then (there are) no limits to what follows."

Rogliani told Ingraham where New York State Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo sees a good "statement on equality" and "a healthy expression", she sees something else.

"It is an attempt to change the identity of the country. That is my opinion. And that is what they did to us," he said. "Of course, it was different. At that time, they had already taken over the government. But, at this point, they are trying to change the national identity and they are trying to destroy the system. And, if they get to the government, they will. will do. "

Ingraham asked Rogliani if ​​there was a possibility that other countries would get involved in creating anarchic chaos in the United States.

"I wouldn't be surprised if they are involved," she replied.

"In fact, another one of those videos I made on TikTok – was talking about how the Venezuelan regime was involved in the protests that are happening now. And we saw the emblems of the founders of (Black Lives Matter (BLM)) being an ally of the Venezuelan regime. I saw photos of them in 2015 where … one of the co-founders of the BLM movement went to Venezuela … and said he was happy to be in a place with smart political speech, "Rogliani concluded.