Venezuela's illegal arrests are on the rise, rights group says

When her sister Suglet Gasparini waved goodbye to her, she did not know it was the beginning of a nightmare that had not yet come to an end.

Instead of returning to his home in El Hatillo, a leafy neighborhood southeast of the capital Caracas, Jairo, a mechanic from the city, was detained, according to his sister, by the Directorate of Military Counterintelligence of Venezuela (DGCIM). One of the most feared forces in the security apparatus of the embattled President Nicolás Maduro.

The government, through Attorney General Tarek William Saab, dismissed the report and told CNN that the organization had no jurisdiction to judge the situation in Venezuela.

Although the DGCIM is only intended to operate within the armed forces as a police force, it is known to have detained civilians, a sign of increasing crackdown on the Maduro government. It is unclear how much the AG Office knows about its activities or raids.

But Suglet did not know this: during the first 10 days after Jairo's arrest, he only knew that his brother had disappeared.

In an interview with CNN, Suglet spoke of the anguish of not knowing what happened. She and her mother searched for Jairus in hospitals and morgues, and even among the great Venezuelan diaspora abroad. Suglet sent a photo of his brother through WhatsApp migrant chats to Ecuador, but heard nothing.

Three days after his disappearance, Jairo's girlfriend officially submitted a missing person report to the Venezuelan police, but the police took five days to respond. They told her that her boyfriend could have been arrested. Jairo's girlfriend declined to speak to CNN due to her fear of security surveillance in Venezuela.

It was not until March 28 that Suglet heard Jairo's voice again, in a phone call from Boleita, the infamous DGCIM detention center in Caracas. He told his sister that he was fine and that they have had some brief phone conversations since then, he told CNN.

"It was exactly 10 days," he said. "Ten days without knowing it. Ten days looking for him in hospitals, in morgues, 10 days where a mother was anxious to see her son. It is not fair."

& # 39; Enforced disappearances & # 39;

Suglet's story is far from unique in Venezuela. According to the RFK report, "enforced disappearances" have become a pattern under Maduro.

The International Criminal Court describes an enforced disappearance as the arrest, detention or kidnapping of persons "by, or with the authorization, support or acquiescence of a State or a political organization, followed by a refusal to recognize that deprivation of liberty or to give information about the fate or whereabouts of those people. "

There were 524 such disappearances in 2019, up from 200 the previous year, according to Foro Penal, a Venezuelan human rights NGO, which compiled the data used in the RFK report. And there have been 235 in 2020, according to the RFK report, and "14 of these people are still missing as of May 31, 2020, the end date of this report."

The reason behind the disappearances varies: according to the report, Maduro's security forces use them to silence prominent political opponents, set an example for the general population, instill fear in political opponents or extract valuable information.

Angelita Baeyens, one of the authors of the RFK report, cited a specific case as typical: Ariana Granadillo disappeared twice in 2018 because, according to her and her lawyer, she lived in the home of a distant relative, a National Guard colonel who defected and took up arms against Maduro.

In an interview with CNN, Granadillo said that he had never participated in political activities before his arrest. She said that one of her captors, also from DGCIM, told her that she was detained as a way to reach her relative, Oswaldo García Palomo, who lived in Canada in 2018 but returned to Venezuela in 2019 and was subsequently detained by the military. .

Attorney General Saab dismissed RFK's findings when CNN contacted them last week. "I hope they also have a report ready that shows the United States police are the most criminal on the planet," Saab said, referring to the upheaval in the United States caused by outrage over the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

John Jairo's arrest seems similar, as his sister claims he was detained because he was conversing with a person wanted by the government.

But the real reason remains unknown. The DGCIM has not presented an order to justify Jairo's arrest, and his lawyers have been unable to speak to him.

Under the cover of Covid-19

The practice of enforced disappearances in Venezuela is not new. The RFK report documents cases dating back to the past two years. In July 2019, Michelle Bachelet, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, published an investigation into extrajudicial killings by Maduro's security forces, calling for the dismantling of one of those forces. Maduro wrote a letter to Bachelet to reject the content of that report.

That rollback has not happened, and the coronavirus pandemic is only making the situation worse, according to the report's authors. While the average duration of the disappearance in 2019 was only a few days, the arrests last longer because the courts are closed, the movement is restricted, and most of the Venezuelan bureaucracy is blocked.

A spokesman for Voluntad Popular, a political organization that opposes Maduro, said that cases like Jairo's occur almost weekly.

Alfredo Romero, president of an association of lawyers that works in this type of cases in Venezuela, says that the closure has caused great violations of the right to defense.

Lawyers can no longer visit detainees or ask courts to access court documents. In some cases, detainees have been transferred from one prison to another without their legal team knowing, for health reasons, according to Romero.

Meanwhile, John Jairo remains in detention, more than three months after his disappearance. His sister is waiting for me to see him soon. "I just want to see him free."