Venezuela's Maduro strengthens power control, helped by the coronavirus blockade

On Tuesday, the Venezuelan Supreme Court suspended the leadership of the main opposition Primero Justicia party and ruled that a pro-government legislator should be in charge. On Monday, the same thing happened to the second-largest opposition party, Acción Democrática. Both decisions were based on complaints from expelled party members.

A week earlier, the nation's highest court appointed the new members of the Electoral Council, a body of five officials charged with organizing elections. Of the new justices, two previously served as judges on the same Supreme Court, and one is a former socialist lawmaker who has been under U.S. sanctions since 2017.

The court, which has traditionally supported the president, made the decision despite the fact that the Venezuelan constitution states that the opposition-controlled National Assembly should elect members of the Electoral Council. The ruling was part of a pattern by which the superior court refused to recognize the legitimacy of the assembly.

Praising Tuesday's decisions, Maduro declared: "We are going to change everything that must be changed in the National Assembly. With great force and great faith, our action will be great."

Coronavirus policy

Rapid succession rulings by the Supreme Court suggest that the balance is tipping in Venezuela and that Maduro feels secure enough to consolidate his government while the crown has effectively silenced the crown.

Until at least March 2020, Venezuela experienced a kind of institutional limbo: on the one hand there was Maduro, who has ruled the country since 2013 and accused of manipulating elections after elections and transforming his presidency into a dictatorship. On the other side was Juan Guaidó, the leader of the National Assembly whom the United States and dozens of other countries recognize as the legitimate interim president while Maduro remains in power.

Guaidó had no authority in Caracas, but had the support of the international community, for example, when he was invited as a guest to President Trump's State of the Union speech in February.

The coronavirus changed all that: suddenly, the political and institutional confrontations were pushed aside and Maduro asserted himself as the person responsible for fighting the pandemic.

He issued curfews, received medical assistance from China, and began appearing on television detailing measures and announcing new cases and deaths almost every day.

With a population locked up to prevent the spread of the virus, the opposition could no longer organize street protests or even meet in person at the National Assembly.

"It is pretty clear that Maduro took advantage of the pandemic," Geoff Ramsey, a Venezuelan expert in the Washington Office for Latin America expert group, told CNN. "If at any point in the past two years he seemed weak or wasn't in charge, he's making up for it now."

To date, Venezuela has recorded fewer than 3,500 coronavirus cases and only 28 deaths, although experts doubt the reliability of those figures since the country's health system is in disarray and has limited capacity to perform Covid tests. 19.

Luisa Ortega Díaz, a former attorney general who became Maduro's enemy, told CNN that she could not believe the success story painted by the government. "It sickens me that Maduro claims to be this anti-Covid champion when he has no interest in the welfare of the people."

Although Ortega admitted that Maduro has been able to use the pandemic to strengthen his government.

Maduro's great leap forward

Maduro's latest moves have not gone unnoticed. On Monday, United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called the new Electoral Council "illegal" and said the ruling "distances Venezuela from a democratic transition."

Similar criticisms came from the European Union and the Lima Group, which brings together several Latin American countries that do not recognize Maduro.

But aside from condemning the Venezuelan leader's latest drive, there appears to be little the international community can do to bring change to Venezuela for the time being.

Maduro and some of his closest officials have been under direct US sanctions. USA Since 2017, followed by an oil embargo in 2019. It survived several attempts to overthrow it and almost as many negotiations aimed at negotiating a peaceful solution. Despite all this, he is still standing.

In addition, Latin America has become the focus of the pandemic, and most of its governments are busier in fighting the virus than in finding a solution to Venezuela's political stalemate.

"The pandemic was like the perfect opportunity for Maduro," said Margarita López Maya, a Venezuelan historian at the Central University of Caracas.

His decision to put the military in charge of the coronavirus response strengthened his social control, he said. [10] In March, the Venezuelan army was deployed to impose strict social distancing measures across the country, while soldiers have recently been operating service stations to ration fuel.

"In Venezuela we have an expression: fleeing forward," said López Maya. "Obviously, the government felt this was the right time to take a big leap forward to position itself ahead of the future."

What comes next?

The future remains unclear in a country as volatile as Venezuela.

One of the five new members of the Electoral Council, Rafael Simón Jiménez, told CNN that he is seen as an opponent of Maduro and that the opposition should consider his appointment as a step towards fair elections.

Jiménez is part of a large group of "dissident Chavista" opposition figures: politicians who worked with Maduro and his predecessor, the late Hugo Chávez, before fighting with the ruler. Like former AG Ortega Díaz, Jiménez is not an ally of Maduro, but neither is he automatically a member of the opposition led by Guaidó.

So far, Guaidó has said that he does not recognize the ruling of the Supreme Court and that he will not participate in an election organized by the new Electoral Council.

However, new leaders of court-appointed opposition parties this week may decide to compete in the election, further disintegrating the opposition camp between groups that recognize Guaidó's leadership and groups that do not.

Ramsey, the analyst, still finds some hope for a peaceful solution in Venezuela.

The international community in particular, he said, still sees a negotiation between Maduro and the opposition as the best possible outcome, and although he condemned the new Electoral Council, it appears to be open to the possibility of Maduro himself participating in the next round of elections.

Maduro's departure has long been touted as a prerequisite for any meaningful negotiations in Venezuela, but if the opposition rejected that requirement, the government could be persuaded to enter into meaningful negotiations to obtain relief from sanctions, Ramsey said.

Pompeo's statement on Monday listed five "key areas" as essential to free and fair elections. None of them addressed the role of Maduro, leaving the door open for eventual participation. "The window is small, it fades, but the door is not completely closed," Ramsey said.

López Maya, on the other hand, has a more pessimistic outcome in mind. "I don't see the logic behind the government's push," he said. "Even stealing the elections and winning the National Assembly, what do they do? What comes the next day? More conflict and division and Venezuelans are tired of it."