Venom 2 Producer Tackles Crew Nervousness To Resume Filming

Venom 2 will start filming again sometime. With the film half-finished, Sony Pictures will need to reunite the cast and crew again to complete the sequel to the hit 2018 Marvel Comics adaptation. Leaving commercial logistics aside, there's a general sense of nervousness from the cast and the team when it comes to the eventual comeback, according to producer Dan Wilson.

The producer was recently interviewed as part of a larger piece detailing the uncertainty surrounding the future of film and television production after the current shutdown. Poison 2officially titled Let There Be Carnage, is one of the biggest movies that had to stop filming in the interest of public health. Dan Wilson explains that the risk involved in returning to work is creating nervous tension. This is what Wilson had to say about it.

"No one wants to enter an environment that will be risky and that goes for the crew members as well. It is not just talent. They are all involved on the set. There is a nervousness and that is natural and understandable. In the plans that we have discussed They certainly have taken that into account and I guess we'll see when we get there. "

Until a vaccine is developed and widely available, running a set will be difficult. Practicing social distancing and other recommended safety measures in an environment like that will be nearly impossible without a massive (and not to mention costly) way of doing things in general. The odds are, when Poison 2 and other movies reappear, the set will be a radically different place.

Tom Hardy returns as Eddie Brock, with Woody Harrelson on board to play Cletus Kasady, also known as Carnage. Andy SerkisBreathe, Mowgli: the legend of the jungle) is in the director's chair. One problem big movies like this will face when Hollywood tries to get going again is securing talent. As Hutch Parker, producer of Logan and a former 20th Century Fox and New Regency executive explained, many actors will only take time off.

"I've talked to some who say, 'You know what? I'm taking a year off. I'm just sitting. It's particularly to some older actors who don't want to risk more. Others seem a little more confident and a little more anxious. It seems to me that we all watch the news and monitor what is happening in different parts of the country, that you are seeing the same diversity of reactions in our industry that we are seeing in the country in general. "

The sequel was originally slated to arrive in October of this year. But the delay in production, as well as the closure of the theater, forced Sony's hand and was delayed until next summer. Venom: Let There Be Carnage will now hit theaters on June 25, 2021. We'll make sure to keep you posted as more details become available. This news comes to us through Vanity Fair.

