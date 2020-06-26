Venus Williams joins the World Tennis Team; the season starts in July

Venus Williams has signed up to play World TeamTennis for the fifteenth time, the league announced Thursday.

She will be a member of the Washington Kastles, one of nine teams that will meet at a resort in West Virginia for a three-week season beginning July 12. Matches are normally played at various venues across the country, but WTT decided to bring everyone to one location due to the coronavirus pandemic.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

Williams, who turned 40 last week, announced in 2011 that she had been diagnosed with Sjogren's syndrome, a condition that can cause exhaustion and joint pain. Since then, Williams has talked about how she turned to a plant-based diet and learned other ways to survive.

The American is a seven-time singles Grand Slam champion, with five titles at Wimbledon and two at the US Open.He has also paired with his younger sister Serena to win 14 Grand Slam trophies in doubles.

Up to 500 spectators will be able to attend each game on a 2,500-seat outdoor court at The Greenbrier. A maximum of 250 people – 200 fans and 50 employees – can be in any game that will move to an indoor court if it rains.

All fans must wear face masks and pass a temperature control.

Other players who have vowed to participate include 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin, 2017 United States Open champion Sloane Stephens, and twins Mike and Bob Bryan, who have won 16 Grand Slam doubles titles together.

WTT is increasing the total prize to $ 5 million this year, $ 1.5 million more than for its 2019 season.

All tennis events sanctioned by the ATP, WTA and the International Tennis Federation have been suspended since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and are on hold until an expected return in August.

But WTT is not affiliated with those tours [no ATP or WTA ranking points are awarded by matches] and you don't need to abide by your decisions about when it's okay to compete.