Vera Lynn, singer and British forces & # 39; & # 39; darling & # 39; & # 39 ;, dies at 103

Lynn, who lived in Ditchling, East Sussex, England, died Thursday morning "surrounded by her close family," according to the statement posted on the charity's website.

Lynn's two most famous songs, "We Meet Meet Again", released in 1939 at the start of the war and "The White Cliffs of Dover", recorded in 1942, created a patriotic image of brave and phlegmatic Britain that resonates with people. in the UK even today. She was also the first English singer to reach number one on the American music charts.

Her daughter Virginia Lewis-Jones said in the statement: "My mother first became involved in raising awareness of cerebral palsy in the 1950s, when there was very little understanding of the condition and of children suffering from motor learning difficulties. they were often referred to pejoratively as "spastic."

"Along with famous friends like David Jacobs and Wilfred Pickles, he set out to change people's attitudes toward disability and help children reach their full potential. There was no one else raising funds to help at the time, so it was innovative work. "

"Although my mother was closely associated with other charities, including those supporting veterans, the Dame Vera Lynn children's charity always had a very special place in her heart: the children loved her as much as she loved them and I I am extremely proud of what he has accomplished and the difference he has made in the lives of so many families. "

British media agency PA Media also reports that her family confirmed her death in a statement. The family said they were "deeply saddened to announce the passing of one of Britain's most beloved artists."

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson paid tribute to Lynn in a tweet: "The charm and magical voice of Lady Vera Lynn captivated and uplifted our country in some of our darkest hours. Her voice will remain alive to lift the hearts of generations to come. "

Captain Tom Moore, the 100-year-old war veteran who raised millions for the UK National Health Service, also paid tribute to Lynn, calling her death "a real shame" in a message posted on Twitter. During World War II, Moore fought in Myanmar, then known as Burma, where Lynn visited to perform for the troops.

"I really thought Vera Lynn would live longer, she has been speaking so well on television recently. She had a huge impact in Burma and continued to be important to me throughout my life," he said.

In 2009, Lynn became the oldest artist to have a number one album in England with "We Meet Meet Again: The Very Best of Vera Lynn". Moore recently became the longest running artist to have a number one single on the UK charts with his performance of "You & # 39; n & # 39; t Never Walk Alone," which was released a week before his 100th birthday. .

In 2017, Lynn became the oldest artist to have an album in the top ten on the British charts with "100", which was released in honor of her 100th birthday. To celebrate that historic birthday, her image was projected on the White Cliffs of Dover on March 20, 2017.

Welsh singer Katherine Jenkins , who performed a virtual duet with Lynn for the VE Day anniversary last month, said in a tweet, "I just can't find the words to explain how much I adored this wonderful lady."

During her coronavirus speech to the nation on April 5, Queen Elizabeth quoted Lynn's famous wartime song, saying that the UK should take comfort in the fact that "better days will return, we will be with our friends again, We will be with our families again, we will meet again. "

Darling of the forces

Vera Margaret Welch was born in 1917 into a working class family in East Ham, now a London suburb. He began his career singing at working men's clubs at the age of just seven. She took her grandmother's maiden name, Lynn, as a stage name at the age of 11.

She dropped out of school when she was 14 years old and was seen by a booking agent who arranged work for her at parties and events. Later he started acting on the radio and released his first solo recording "Up the Wooden Hill to Bedfordshire" in 1936.

In November 1941, Lynn hosted her own BBC radio show, "Yours truly, Vera Lynn." Later she appeared in the movie "We will meet again", in which she played a character based on herself.

The "Love of Forces" spent the spring and summer of 1944 performing for troops stationed in Egypt, India, and Burma (Myanmar).

The Royal British Legion said in a cheep on Thursday Lynn was an "unforgettable British icon" and a "symbol of hope" for the military.

Once the war ended, Lynn toured Europe and continued to broadcast her radio show. When Decca Records released their next hit, "Auf Wiederseh & # 39; n Sweetheart" in the United States in 1952, Lynn became the first English artist to reach number one on the US record chart.

Poor health haunted her years later. She developed emphysema in the latter part of the 1960s and performed less frequently. It is so deeply rooted in the collective English psyche that rock band Pink Floyd wrote a song about her called "Vera" on their seminal 1979 album "The Wall".

In 1941, Lynn married a musician named Harry Lewis, and the couple had a daughter, Virginia Penelope Anne Lewis. Lynn's husband passed away in 1998.

Lynn received many honors in her life. She was named an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 1969 and was named Lady in Queen's birthday honors in 1975 due to her contribution to charity.

In 2001, the Dame Vera Lynn children's charity was created to help children with cerebral palsy and other motor learning problems.

This breaking story has been updated with additional reports.