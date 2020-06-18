Vera Lynn, singer of the allied forces of World War II, dies at 103

Vera Lynn, the British singer whose songs brought hope to Allied troops during World War II, died Thursday at 103.

"The family is deeply saddened to announce the passing of one of Britain's most beloved artists at the age of 103," the singer's family said in a statement. "Dame Vera Lynn, who lived in Ditchling, East Sussex, passed away earlier today. June 18, 2020, surrounded by her close family."

Lynn was best known for her songs "The White Cliffs of Dover" and "We Meet Meet Again", the latter serving as the ending tune for Stanley Kubrick's famous movie, "Dr. Strangelove."

She was described as the "girlfriend of the forces" as her songs reached millions while repeating messages of optimism to both troops and civilians in her country during the war.

