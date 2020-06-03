Vera Omozuwa: Cry after a Nigerian student dies of & # 39; brutal attack & # 39; in the church







The 22-year-old died on May 30, just days after the brutal assault inside the Church of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, or RCCG, in the city of Benin, a spokesman told CNN.

A Nigerian police spokesman described Omozuwa's death as a "brutal attack" in a statement, saying the force "would take the perpetrators of the cruel act to reserve in the shortest possible time."

RCCG spokesman Olaitan Olubiyi said Omozuwa was a choir member who had studied privately at the church since closure measures were implemented due to the coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria in March.

"We are all devastated by his death. She decided to do some private study during the closing because the church was at peace. She has been taking the key from the parish pastor and giving it back after her studies."

"But she did not return it that day and the night guard who resumed service found her in a pool of her own blood and half-naked in the church hall," added Olubiyi. The college student was rushed to the hospital where doctors fought to save her, but Omozuwa died three days later, the church said. In a interview with Town Crier, a local media platform Omozuwa's mother, who was not named, described how a neighbor told her of her daughter's death. "I ran (to church) but before I got there, they took her to a private hospital and when I saw my daughter, I cried. They raped her; the dress she was wearing that morning was white. The white had turned red; her whole body it was full of blood, "he said. CNN also spoke to Omozuwa's father, Joseph, who said doctors told him she was raped. "My daughter was very kind, very smart and disciplined. We had just celebrated her admission to college." Contents 1 A & shocking situation & # 39;

The RCCG church is one of the largest denominations in the country with hundreds of parishes. It also has global branches in the United Kingdom, India, the United States, Canada, South Africa, Australia, among other countries, according to their website. His General Overseer Enoch Adeboye, one of the country's most revered religious leaders, released a statement on Sunday saying that the church would pray for the Omozuwa family. "I and my family members strongly condemn this act and urge everyone to remain calm as we are already investigating the matter and cooperating with the police to establish the facts of the shocking situation … #justiceforuwa," he said. Omozuwa's death is sparking outrage online as Nigerian women lash out at the attack. The hashtag #justiceforuwa was trending on Twitter, with thousands of Nigerians calling for action against the perpetrators. Dr. Kemi Ibru founded the non-profit organization Women at Risk International Foundation, or WARIF, in 2016 to help survivors of sexual and gender-based violence. Ibru told CNN: "We cannot look the other way as our girls and young women suffer horrible acts of rape and sexual violence perpetrated against them. Our silence has made us complicit and now is the time to speak up and end our rape culture." While authorities have not said whether Omozuwa was sexually assaulted, Amnesty International Nigeria describes the attack as rape. The rights group released a statement calling for a stronger government response. "While the nation is still accepting this serious violation, in Jigawa state, 11 men were arrested for raping a 12-year-old girl in Limawa in Dutse, the state capital. Although rape is a crime in Nigeria, the government's response continues to be woefully inadequate," according to the statement posted on Twitter. "We are deeply concerned that the perpetrators of rape in Nigeria invariably escape punishment." The Edo state governor, where the incident occurred, also released a statement saying he ordered an investigation into Omozuwa's death. "I have ordered the Nigerian Police Force to fully investigate the circumstances that led to the death of Ms. Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, a level 100 student at the University of Benin (UNIBEN)," said Governor Godwin Obaseki on Twitter.









