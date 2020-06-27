Vera Wang flaunts an amazing figure in sports bra and leggings before 71st birthday

Vera Wang is proud, for good reason!

The fashion designer took three amazing photos showing off her slim figure in a slideshow she posted on Instagram on Friday, the day before her 71st birthday on Saturday.

In the first box, Wang shows off his "athletic appearance" as he winks at the LGBTQ community in honor of Pride Month by showing off his rainbow-colored manicure.

The second snap is a bit more telling, with Wang turning to show off her butt in a black Adidas sports bra paired with skinny Balenciaga leggings. The last photo she shared on social media shows her slim waist and abs.

"My PRIDE look IDE️IDE athleisure 🏃🏻‍♀️🖤Sunnies = Simply Vera @Kohls Rings = Vera Wang LOVE Collection @ZalesJewelers," Wang described her look in the caption.

The 71-year-old fashionista also wears a pair of black aviator sunglasses from her own brand.

Wang's followers were stunned by his fit figure, and one fan admitted that he refuses to believe that the fashion industry icon is more than 70 years old.

"You look like a 20-year-old girl! I hope that one day you will write a book about your life and become a worldwide bestseller," one person congratulated Wang.

"I really admire you, Vera," wrote another fan. "You inspire me to look better and have more confidence in myself as I get older."

The last comment received a response from Wang, who replied with palms and smiley-faced emojis.

Wang turned 71 on Saturday. In honor of the big day, he posted a photo of his birthday cakes from two years ago, which looked like a hot dog, a box of rice, fortune cookies, and a croissant.

"2018. Bday. Some of my favorite things … Cakes galore …" he wrote.