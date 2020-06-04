Verification of facts from the Rosenstein hearing on the Russia investigation

The partisan backdrop was intriguing: Republicans on the panel asked the most aggressive questions from Rosenstein, a Republican who was appointed by President Donald Trump. Democrats were more conciliatory, likely because Rosenstein has refused to endorse Trump's conspiracy theories about the Russia investigation or his unfounded allegations against Mueller's team.

Here is a breakdown of some of the audience's most dubious and false claims.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, Republican chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, peppered Rosenstein from the start with questions about a memo that Rosenstein wrote in August 2017 that empowered Mueller to investigate several Trump campaign advisers, including George Papadopoulos.

"How many times did Papadopoulos meet Trump?" Graham asked. After Rosenstein said he didn't know the number, Graham continued, "I can tell you zero, in any meaningful way."

Facts First: Graham is right that Papadopoulos never had an extensive relationship with candidate Trump. But their limited interactions were "significant". They were about Russia, were thoroughly investigated by Mueller, and arose during the Papadopoulos legal case.

For years, Trump's allies played down the role of the Papadopoulos campaign as a foreign policy adviser, with a former campaign adviser. infamously labeled Papadopoulos as a simple "coffee boy".

Trump named Papadopoulos when he announced his foreign policy team in March 2016. He was an unpaid volunteer with limited exposure to Trump, although he maintained regular contact with national campaign co-chair Sam Clovis and other staff, according to the report by Mueller.

Graham's insistence that Papadopoulos never had "significant" interactions with Trump is inaccurate, largely due to a March 2016 meeting attended by Trump and Papadopoulos.

It was the first formal meeting of Trump's makeshift team of foreign policy advisers. According to the Mueller report, Papadopoulos told the group that his Russian contacts could negotiate a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Mueller asked several attendees about this interaction, to discover how Trump and then Sen. Jeff Sessions responded to Papadopoulos' proposals on Russia.

Papadopoulos even used the meeting to advocate for clemency in his criminal case, arguing that he provided key information to investigators about Trump and Sessions. He spent two weeks in prison in 2018 for lying to the FBI about his contacts with the Russians, some with ties to the government.

Opening of the FBI investigation

Republicans on the committee focused on "the record," a set of opposition research notes Written in 2016 by Christopher Steele, a retired British spy with extensive experience in Russia. Steele was indirectly funded by the campaign for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, and his notes accused the Trump campaign of colluding with the Kremlin, which was not one of Mueller's findings.

"The Hurricane Crossfire investigation, based almost entirely on Christopher Steele's allegations and the sources he provided, which may in fact have been part of a Russian disinformation campaign, has successfully divided the country and created much chaos in the next three and a half years, "said Senator John Cornyn of Texas, one of the Senate's top Republicans.

Facts First: Steele's file had nothing to do with the FBI's July 2016 decision to open the Russian investigation, codenamed Crossfire Hurricane, according to the Mueller report, an extensive review by Justice Department inspector general and reports bipartisan Congress.

CNN has repeatedly debunked this false claim. Nonetheless, Trump, top Republicans, and their conservative media allies have continued to say that Steele's work led to the investigation.

After the first shipment of WikiLeaks emails in the summer of 2016, the FBI received information that Papadopoulos had previously told an Australian diplomat that the Russian government was ready to assist the Trump campaign with anonymous releases of sensitive materials that hurt Clinton. This is what led to the Russia investigation, according to the Mueller report.

The Justice Department Inspector General conducted a long-range and long-term review of the origins of the Russia investigation and determined that Steele did not trigger the FBI investigation. Bipartisan reports The House Intelligence Committee also reached this same conclusion.

Surveillance of a former Trump adviser

Much of the audience focused on the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, which was used in 2016 and 2017 to intercept Carter Page, a former foreign policy adviser to the Trump campaign.

In a report last year, the Justice Department's watchdog found systemic problems with the FBI's requests for surveillance, because exculpatory information was never provided to the secret court that approves the orders. A criminal investigation of these failures is underway.

"The Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act … has been abused and manipulated to spy on a presidential campaign, a campaign that turned out to be, for the man who became the 45th President of the United States," said Senator Mike Read. , a Utah Republican, said at the hearing.

Facts First: Lee is stretching the truth. There were potentially criminal errors, mistakes and abuses regarding FISA's orders against Page. But surveillance was not used "to spy on a presidential campaign." Page left the Trump campaign before the surveillance began.

Page left the Trump campaign in September 2016 amid questions about his connections to Russia, including a speech he made in Moscow months before, where he criticized the foreign policy of the United States and gave a favorable tone to the Kremlin. FISA's first order was approved in October 2016.

Even Rosenstein rejected the idea that FISA was used to spy on Trump's team.

"I didn't see it as a political information target," Rosenstein said Wednesday of FISA's surveillance requests, including one he signed in June 2017. He later said he would not have signed that order if he had known about the problems uncovered by The inspector general.

Biden and the & # 39; unmasked & # 39; from Flynn

the ongoing legal saga Former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn set off some fireworks in the audience. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, attacked alleged Democratic candidate Joe Biden for "unmasking" an intelligence report mentioning Flynn in 2017.

"Joe Biden personally discovered the name of Michael Flynn," Cruz said, adding that he believed that Biden and former President Barack Obama had committed Nixon-style abuses of power.

Facts First: This needs context. Biden or one of his employees unmasked an intelligence report on Flynn in 2017. But this is a routine and legal practice among American officials who regularly read intelligence reports, such as Biden at the time. Additionally, the National Security Agency only granted this request after Biden's team provided justification for national security reasons.

The conversation about "unmasking" peaked last month, when Trump's acting intelligence chief declassified information about unmasking requests that Obama administration officials made during Trump's transition. Senate Republicans publicly released the list with much fanfare on the part of the White House, although the information does not demonstrate that it has done anything by itself.

The list of more than three dozen Obama-era officials refers only to those who asked to see the identification of unidentified Americans listed in foreign intelligence reports. Thus, officials were not specifically requesting "to unmask Flynn," as Cruz claimed, because they did not know that it was Flynn who was named in the intelligence report before his request was granted.

Biden denies wrongdoing and says the Trump administration has armed America's sensitive intelligence for political gain. The NSA has not released explanations for why Obama officials asked to unmask the reports on Flynn. But around that time, Flynn was involved in controversial discussions and meetings with officials from Russia and the United Arab Emirates.

Flynn pleaded guilty in December 2017 to lying to the FBI about his contacts during the presidential transition with a Russian diplomat, although his criminal case is currently in limbo.