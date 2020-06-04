Verification of facts from the Rosenstein hearing on the Russia investigation

The partisan backdrop was intriguing: Republicans on the panel asked the most aggressive questions from Rosenstein, a Republican who was appointed by President Donald Trump. Democrats were more conciliatory, likely because Rosenstein has refused to endorse Trump's conspiracy theories about the Russia investigation or his unfounded allegations against Mueller's team.
Here is a breakdown of some of the audience's most dubious and false claims.
Sen. Lindsey Graham, Republican chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, peppered Rosenstein from the start with questions about a memo that Rosenstein wrote in August 2017 that empowered Mueller to investigate several Trump campaign advisers, including George Papadopoulos.
"How many times did Papadopoulos meet Trump?" Graham asked. After Rosenstein said he didn't know the number, Graham continued, "I can tell you zero, in any meaningful way."
Facts First: Graham is right that Papadopoulos never had an extensive relationship with candidate Trump. But their limited interactions were "significant". They were about Russia, were thoroughly investigated by Mueller, and arose during the Papadopoulos legal case.
Trump named Papadopoulos when he announced his foreign policy team in March 2016. He was an unpaid volunteer with limited exposure to Trump, although he maintained regular contact with national campaign co-chair Sam Clovis and other staff, according to the report by Mueller.
Graham's insistence that Papadopoulos never had "significant" interactions with Trump is inaccurate, largely due to a March 2016 meeting attended by Trump and Papadopoulos.
It was the first formal meeting of Trump's makeshift team of foreign policy advisers. According to the Mueller report, Papadopoulos told the group that his Russian contacts could negotiate a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Mueller asked several attendees about this interaction, to discover how Trump and then Sen. Jeff Sessions responded to Papadopoulos' proposals on Russia.
Contents
Opening of the FBI investigation
"The Hurricane Crossfire investigation, based almost entirely on Christopher Steele's allegations and the sources he provided, which may in fact have been part of a Russian disinformation campaign, has successfully divided the country and created much chaos in the next three and a half years, "said Senator John Cornyn of Texas, one of the Senate's top Republicans.
Facts First: Steele's file had nothing to do with the FBI's July 2016 decision to open the Russian investigation, codenamed Crossfire Hurricane, according to the Mueller report, an extensive review by Justice Department inspector general and reports bipartisan Congress.
CNN has repeatedly debunked this false claim. Nonetheless, Trump, top Republicans, and their conservative media allies have continued to say that Steele's work led to the investigation.
After the first shipment of WikiLeaks emails in the summer of 2016, the FBI received information that Papadopoulos had previously told an Australian diplomat that the Russian government was ready to assist the Trump campaign with anonymous releases of sensitive materials that hurt Clinton. This is what led to the Russia investigation, according to the Mueller report.
Surveillance of a former Trump adviser
Much of the audience focused on the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, which was used in 2016 and 2017 to intercept Carter Page, a former foreign policy adviser to the Trump campaign.
"The Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act … has been abused and manipulated to spy on a presidential campaign, a campaign that turned out to be, for the man who became the 45th President of the United States," said Senator Mike Read. , a Utah Republican, said at the hearing.
Facts First: Lee is stretching the truth. There were potentially criminal errors, mistakes and abuses regarding FISA's orders against Page. But surveillance was not used "to spy on a presidential campaign." Page left the Trump campaign before the surveillance began.
Even Rosenstein rejected the idea that FISA was used to spy on Trump's team.
"I didn't see it as a political information target," Rosenstein said Wednesday of FISA's surveillance requests, including one he signed in June 2017. He later said he would not have signed that order if he had known about the problems uncovered by The inspector general.
Biden and the & # 39; unmasked & # 39; from Flynn
"Joe Biden personally discovered the name of Michael Flynn," Cruz said, adding that he believed that Biden and former President Barack Obama had committed Nixon-style abuses of power.
Facts First: This needs context. Biden or one of his employees unmasked an intelligence report on Flynn in 2017. But this is a routine and legal practice among American officials who regularly read intelligence reports, such as Biden at the time. Additionally, the National Security Agency only granted this request after Biden's team provided justification for national security reasons.
The list of more than three dozen Obama-era officials refers only to those who asked to see the identification of unidentified Americans listed in foreign intelligence reports. Thus, officials were not specifically requesting "to unmask Flynn," as Cruz claimed, because they did not know that it was Flynn who was named in the intelligence report before his request was granted.
Flynn pleaded guilty in December 2017 to lying to the FBI about his contacts during the presidential transition with a Russian diplomat, although his criminal case is currently in limbo.