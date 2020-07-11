Verification of facts of the White House statement announcing the commutation of Roger Stone

The extraordinary act of clemency was announced by White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany. She issued a long statement filled with lies and false claims about Russia's investigation, special counsel Robert Mueller and details of Stone's legal case.

Stone was convicted in November of lying to Congress, obstructing his investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 election, and threatening a witness who could have exposed his lies. The commutation erases Stone's prison sentence, but guilty verdicts remain on the books.

Here is a breakdown of 12 unfounded claims from the White House statement.

STATEMENT BY THE PRESS SECRETARY ON THE EXECUTIVE GRANT OF CLEMENCE FOR ROGER STONE, JR.

Today, President Donald J. Trump signed an executive leniency grant to commute Roger Stone, Jr.'s unfair sentence Roger Stone is a victim of Russia's deception that the left and its media allies perpetuated themselves for years in an attempt to undermine the Trump presidency. "

Russia's investigation was not a hoax, and did not originate with Democrats or the media. The investigation began in July 2016 after the FBI received advice on possible coordination between the Trump campaign and the Russian government. The director of the FBI at the time was James Comey, a Republican.

Later, after Trump fired Comey in May 2017, Trump's appointed Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed Robert Mueller as special adviser to continue the investigation. Rosenstein and Mueller are Republicans. The Justice Department inspector general said the investigation was legally opened in 2016.

"Had never any collusion between the Trump Campaign, or the Trump Administration, with Russia. Such collusion was never more than a fantasy of supporters unable to accept the outcome of the 2016 election. The illusion of collusion spawned endless and absurd investigations, conducted at the expense of taxpayers, looking for evidence that did not exist. "

Mueller's final report did not conclude that "there was never collusion." Collusion is not a legal term. Mueller investigated whether any Trump associates criminally conspired with the Russians regarding the election. Mueller said the investigation "did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in their electoral interference activities."

The investigation uncovered dozens of contacts between Trump campaign associates and the Russians, despite Trump repeatedly denying the public that there was any communication before the election.

"As it became clear that these witch hunts would never bear fruit, the Office of the Special Adviser resorted to process-based charges directed at high-profile individuals in an attempt to fabricate the false impression of criminality lurking below the surface. These charges were the product of recklessness born of frustration and malice "

There is no evidence that Mueller's team has filed charges because they were biased against Trump or "malicious" against his aides. Several federal judges ruled that the charges brought by Mueller's team against Trump's associates, including Stone, were legal and constitutional.

"Thats why he prosecutors out of Mueller's control , desperate for flashy headlines to make up for a failed investigation, he set his sights on Mr. Stone. "

Mueller's team was overseen by Rosenstein and later by Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker, and in his final months by Attorney General William Barr. If Mueller or a member of his team violated Justice Department rules, Rosenstein, Whitaker, or Barr could have reassigned or rescinded them.

Furthermore, there is nothing in the public record to support the claim that Mueller's team "targeted" Stone in the later stages of the investigation. In fact, according to unsealed search warrants, Mueller obtained search warrants against Stone in the summer of 2017, months after taking over the investigation.

"Roger Stone is known for his nearly 50 years of working as a consultant to high-profile Republican politicians, including President Ronald Reagan, Senator Bob Dole, and many others. He is also known for his open support for President Donald J. Trump and opposition to Hillary Clinton. "

Stone's support for Trump was not the reason he was charged. At Stone's sentencing hearing, the judge said: "He was not convicted and is not being sentenced for exercising his First Amendment rights, his support for the President's campaign or his policies. He was not prosecuted, as some have complained , for defending the president. He was prosecuted for covering up the president. "

"Mr. Stone was accused by the same prosecutors of the Mueller Investigation charged with finding evidence of collusion with Russia However, because there is no such evidence, they could not charge him for any collusion-related crime. Instead, they accused him of his conduct during his investigation. The simple fact is that if the Special Adviser had not carried out an absolutely unfounded investigation, Mr. Stone would not face prison time. "

Mueller's team was not only tasked with seeking possible coordination between Trump and Russia. They were also authorized by Rosenstein to investigate "any matter that arose or could arise directly from that investigation." Stone's lies to Congress about his efforts to help the Trump campaign capitalize on Russia's meddling in the 2016 election was an obvious and natural way for Mueller's investigations to pursue.

The argument that "Stone would not face prison time" were it not for an "absolutely unfounded investigation" defies logic. First, the Justice Department determined that Russia's investigation was adequately based. Second, if Stone had not lied to Congress, they probably would not have charged him at all. Mueller investigated other facets of Stone's activities, but declined to press charges.

"In addition to accusing Mr. Stone of alleged crimes Arising solely from their own inadequate investigation, Mueller's prosecutors also strove to make a public and embarrassing spectacle of his arrest. "

These crimes are not simply "alleged". Stone was convicted by a jury on seven counts. He is appealing his conviction and maintaining his innocence. But crimes are no longer mere "complaints" by prosecutors. Furthermore, the commutation does not erase these convictions from Stone's record.

"Mr. Stone is a 67-year-old man, with numerous medical conditions, who had never been convicted of another crime. But instead of allowing him to surrender, they used dozens of FBI agents with automatic weapons and tactical equipment, armored vehicles and an amphibious unit to carry out a pre-dawn raid on his home, where he was with his wife for many years. CNN cameras were present broadcasting these events live to the world, even though they swore they were not notified, it was just a coincidence that they were together with the FBI early in the morning. "

Trump, Stone and their allies in the right-wing media have repeatedly promoted the conspiracy theory that Mueller's team leaked information about Stone's arrest to CNN. This is not true.

Mueller's team produced documentation in court that CNN was not informed, and CNN's own reports of its decision-making showed that surveillance at Stone's home was based on a hunch. The chief prosecutor in the Stone case later testified under oath to Congress that Mueller's team did not leak to the media.

"Not only was Mr. Stone indicted by overly zealous prosecutors seeking a case that should never have existed, and arrested in an operation that should never have been approved, but there was also serious questions about the jury if. The president of her jury, for example, concealed the fact that she is a member of the so-called & # 39; resistance & # 39; Liberal to the Trump Presidency. In tweets now deleted, this activist juror viciously and openly attacked President Trump and his supporters. "

The judge rejected many of these arguments and ruled that there was no misconduct by the jury. Even after their ruling, Stone and Trump continued to repeat the discredited claims that there was misconduct. In requesting a new trial, Stone made many of these same points about alleged bias, but the judge rejected it.

Furthermore, it is difficult to describe Mueller's team as "overzealous prosecutors." They showed tremendous deference to Trump, which allowed him to present written testimony, declined to subpoena him for a deposition, and adhered to Justice Department guidelines that he cannot be indicted as president, even though it is not an established law. . They also investigated, but refused to prosecute Trump's son Donald Trump Jr. for asking the Russians for political filth at the controversial Trump Tower meeting.

"Mr. Stone would be put in serious medical risk in prison. "

The judge in this case questioned this claim when Stone did so earlier this month, trying to delay the prison sentence. Stone's attorneys filed a motion saying he has serious medical conditions, but the judge said his filing "does not identify any medical condition [s] or contain private medical information."

He noted that there is not a large coronavirus outbreak in Georgia federal prison, where Stone was supposed to serve his sentence. A federal appeals court upheld that decision on Friday, clearing the way for Stone to report to prison. Trump's commutation protects Stone from prison.

"He has appealed his conviction and is seeking a new trial. He maintains his innocence and has stated that he hopes to be fully exonerated by the justice system. Mr. Stone, like all Americans, deserves a fair trial and every opportunity to claim in court. "

The judge has already ruled that the trial was fair and that there was no misconduct by the jury. Stone is appealing his case and has raised many of the same issues about the jury in his appearances before the appeals panel.

"The President does not wish to interfere with his efforts to do so. At this time, however, and particularly in light of the appalling facts and circumstances surrounding his unfair prosecution, arrest and trial , the President has decided to commute his sentence. Roger Stone has already suffered a lot. He was treated very unfairly, like many others in this case. Roger Stone is now a free man! "