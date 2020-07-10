Verification of facts of Trump's misleading distinction between 'absent' ballots & # 39; by mail & # 39;







Trump made the claims in a series of tweets on Friday morning, which included some of his previously discredited claims of electoral fraud. There is no widespread fraud in the American elections.

"Mail ballot fraud was found in many elections. People are now seeing how bad, dishonest, and slow it is. Election results could be delayed for months. No more answers on Election Night? 1 % is not even counted in 2016. Ridiculous! Just a formula for RIGGING an Election " Triumph tweeted . "Absentee ballots are fine because you have to go through a precise process to get your voting privilege. Not so with mail-in registrations. Election by mistake! 20% fraudulent ballots?"

Facts First: Trump is inventing a distinction where none exists, and he also sells unfounded claims for rigged elections and fraudulent ballots. Different states use different terms, but "absentee ballots" are "mail ballots" and vice versa. In any case, there are strict measures throughout the country to verify the authenticity of all ballots issued by mail. These measures are very successful: more than 99.9% of the votes in the American elections are legitimate.

"Voting by mail without excuse or voting absentee, whatever you call it, is essentially the same thing," said David Becker, founder of the nonpartisan Center for Electoral Innovation and Research. "You request a ballot, you get a ballot, you vote, you send it, and there are protections in place. It doesn't matter if you call it a vote by mail or absentee vote. It's the same."

CNN and other media previously reported that Trump and many administration officials have used vote-by-mail options in the past. This includes Vice President Mike Pence, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany and White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway, as well as members of the Trump family who tried to vote absentee but sent ballots too late. In addition to combining absentee voting and voting by mail, Trump raised the possibility that the elections would be "rigged" and that 20% of the votes would be "fraudulent ballots." Based on participation in the past presidential election, 20% of the votes would equal at least 20 million votes. Fraud on that scale would be nearly impossible to achieve, experts say, and is not a serious threat. When Trump touches on the "precise process to obtain your (absentee) voting privilege," you're likely talking about things like voter registration, providing proof of identity, and signature matching. These guarantees are in effect for all postal ballots, regardless of whether someone has voted absentee for many election cycles or is requesting an absentee ballot for the first time this year. In the 2016 election, about 24% of all ballots were cast by mail, according to federal data. Experts expect this to increase significantly in November, as states expand voting by mail to keep people away from polling places during the Covid-19 pandemic. Officials from both parties implemented these radical changes, despite Trump's public pleas to restrict voting by mail. In some states, an excuse is required to vote absentee. But to make it easier this year, states have loosened the rules on what counts as a valid excuse, such as fear of getting the coronavirus at the ballot box. Some states have taken the step of proactively sending absentee ballot requests to all registered voters. Other states go further and will mail a ballot to all registered voters. Various reporters He denied Trump's claims within minutes of his Twitter post on Friday morning. CNN has repeatedly verified Trump's wildly false claims about voting by mail, accusations of fraudulent elections, and his outlandish theories of ballot-printing foreign countries.





