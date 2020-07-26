Verlander of the Astros leaves at least two weeks with tension in the forearm

Current AL Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander has a strained right forearm and will be closed for at least two weeks.

Astros manager Dusty Baker announced the injury after Houston's 7-6 loss to the Mariners on Sunday.

Baker denied a report saying the injury would end Verlander's season. He said Verlander would be evaluated after two weeks.

Verlander, 37, underwent groin surgery in March, but recovered in time to launch the Astros on opening day Friday with the season delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Baker said Verlander felt "tenderness" in his arm during his start on Friday, where he pitched six innings and earned the victory. An MRI was performed on Saturday and at least about a third of this regular 60-game game will now be lost. season.