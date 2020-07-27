Verlander tries to correct report that injury will end season

Justin Verlander, the Houston Astros ace who threw flames, took to Twitter on Sunday night to deny reports that he would be out the rest of the season due to an arm injury.

"The report that I am currently missing the rest of the season is not accurate," he wrote. "There is a distension in the forearm … I hope that with a little rest it will heal and I will be able to return soon."

Fox Sports reported that a Houston Chronicle journalist said Verlander would be out of season after an elbow injury. An ESPN reporter reported that a "forearm injury" could mean many things.

"Not to get all of Schoolhouse Rock here, but the forearm bone is literally the elbow bone," Jeff Passan wrote "And the muscles of the forearm are inextricably linked to the ligaments of the elbow. "Forearm strain" is usually a code for elbow problems. Hope for a little bit of healing is standard, so Justin Verlander will close. "

Verlander, who is in his sixteenth season in the major leagues, won his first Cy Young Award in 2011 when he was also named AL's Most Valuable Player. He has 226-129 with a 3.33 ERA and 3,013 career strikeouts.

It will probably be lost "a couple of weeks," according to reports.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Astros manager Dusty Baker announced the injury after Houston's 7-6 loss to the Mariners on Sunday, saying Verlander would be evaluated after two weeks.

Associated Press contributed to this report.