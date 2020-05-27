Very good: SpaceCamp with Joaquin Phoenix

With NASA and SpaceX launching the first human space flight in two decades AND the launch of Steve Carrell's SPACE FORCE, it seems like a good week to revisit …

SpaceCamp (1986)

Director: Harry winer

Stars: Joaquin Phoenix, Lea Thompson, Kate Capshaw

A rogue robot hacks NASA and launches five children into space.

What if I told you that there was a science fiction movie from the 1980s with a cast of stars and a score by John Williams that you've probably completely forgotten?



That movie is SPACE CAMP. And if you're wondering how a film with such an impressive pedigree could go unnoticed by the collective radar, it has to do with a serious case of unfortunate weather. This two-hour ad for NASA and American scientific supremacy was launched a few months after the tragic explosion of the space shuttle Challenger in early 1986. A family adventure about a life-threatening space disaster was understandably difficult to sell and commercially and critically bombarded . Almost everyone agreed to pretend that this movie did not exist.

This does not suggest that SPACE CAMP is a forgotten classic of incomparable quality. It's a cheesy, often ridiculous movie of its time, one that aims to inspire audiences and promote the ingenuity of the US space program. USA (Filmed in the real Alabama space camp), but he doesn't seem to understand how inept he makes everyone look. There is a certain charm to how confident he is, not to mention the current cheesy level of the 80s. There are many worse movies of the decade that are ironically appreciated. And those don't have a 12-year-old Joaquin Phoenix and his robot partner.



They all look forward with hope and optimism about the careers that await them. (Not so fast, everyone, except Joaquin Phoenix).

The future Oscar winner JOKER, who later called himself Leaf Phoenix, plays a STAR WARS-obsessed child prodigy who makes his way on the Space Camp show despite being woefully under-qualified and a decade younger than everyone else. . Phoenix offers great acting for a child actor, and it's fun to spot some of the same acting options and facial expressions that his famous future self would.

In addition to Phoenix, the film also stars:

Lea Thompson Fresh out of BACK TO THE FUTURE, as a direct and hardcore space camper, who the film continually criticizes for not being fun (i.e. being smart and wanting to work hard)

Fresh out of BACK TO THE FUTURE, as a direct and hardcore space camper, who the film continually criticizes for not being fun (i.e. being smart and wanting to work hard) Kelly Preston (aka Mrs. John Travolta) as a hippie of the new era who wants to be a Scientologist the first DJ radio in space

(aka Mrs. John Travolta) as a hippie of the new era who wants to be the first DJ radio in space Tate Donovan , who was clearly over 30 years old, like the bad boy from Space Camp, pretending to be the Japanese student Hideo Takamini (?) all summer to pick up girls

, who was clearly over 30 years old, like the bad boy from Space Camp, pretending to be the Japanese student Hideo Takamini (?) all summer to pick up girls Larry B. Scott , better known as Lamar from REVENGE OF THE NERDS, who goes to Space Camp to escape his home life and finally be a nerd himself.

, better known as Lamar from REVENGE OF THE NERDS, who goes to Space Camp to escape his home life and finally be a nerd himself. Tom Skerritt and Kate Capshaw play the camp counselor astronauts responsible for nearly killing five children

and play the camp counselor astronauts responsible for nearly killing five children And just for fun, a young man Terry O & # 39; Quinn a.k.a. LOST's John Locke appears as an employee named Launch Director.



You haven't been a kid in 10 years, Tate Donovan.

Honestly, SPACE CAMP would not be a real candidate for this column were it not for the explanation of how campers get trapped in space. There are a number of legitimate reasons why something as complicated as launching a space shuttle could go wrong: a technical failure, equipment malfunction, human error, etc.

Not high on that list? A smart robot and computer planning together to sabotage the US space program. USA

If you remember anything about SPACE CAMP, it's probably the crazy janitor of the robot named Jinx. Yes, in the world of this movie, there is a self-contained robot that works as a maintenance staff at NASA that does literally everything someone tells it, to an alarming degree. If you tell Jinx to shake a leg, it will vibrate one of its metal appendages. If you say "shit" in front of him, he'll lecture you on how to use the bathroom in space. And if you make a joke about taking revenge on the space camp thugs, he will immediately run to electrocute them with his built-in stun gun. (Which is apparently something they decided this helper robot needed.)



If the inevitably LOST reset is not titled LOST: THE SMOKE MONSTER IN SPACE, then count on me.

Why would NASA build a robot like this? And then leave him unsupervised near children? Or worse yet, give full and unrestricted access to every part of NASA's facility, including the control room during the launch of a space shuttle test?

They learn this lesson the hard way when, one day, Jinx hears his "friend forever" Joaquin Phoenix crying and wishing he could go to space like a true astronaut. So the robot sets out to make that happen. Not talking to his young friend about working hard and following his dreams, but going into the computer room and having an audible conversation with the other computer team and convincing them to help him. Together, the artificially intelligent machines decide that the easiest way to get Phoenix into space is to purposely sabotage the next test launch so that the crew is forced to launch for real or else the entire space shuttle will explode and rain down the fiery death in the Space Camp. (Remind me again, how is this not a horror movie about the robot apocalypse?)



Joaquin Phoenix in a STAR WARS movie. Your head explodes.

Even if the entire crux of the plot didn't rest on the cold steel shoulders of a sentimental droid, SPACE CAMP has other enough problems. For starters, there is absolutely no scenario where NASA randomly puts five kids on a space shuttle and shoots rockets just for fun. But even assuming everyone in government was an idiot and loved spending money (well …), it's really funny how little NASA does in this movie. With its patriotic theme and message about teamwork, this film could be almost a commercial for the agency, until almost all the children are killed and no one on the ground has any idea how to save them. Since it was only meant to be an engine test, the shuttle has no food, no water, just an oxygen tank and zero communication capabilities, so all the best scientists and space engineers in the country spend the movie literally sitting around waiting. It is the exact opposite of APOLLO 13.

For the sake of fairness, there is an adult on board when children are released. (If not, the second half of this movie would be a teenage snuff movie.) But Kate Capshaw's astronaut character is almost as useless as space campers. Her plan to get them more oxygen fails, and it's up to a 12-year-old boy to go out into outer space alone to rescue her. (If you ever wondered what GRAVITY would be like if a young child was shot in space instead of Sandra Bullock, I have good news for you.) And then, as soon as they return to the ship, Capshaw is knocked unconscious, leaving the kids to land a space shuttle on their own with about two weeks of training.



"We need a crew member to go on a dangerous mission outside. Only one member of the crew. Anyone. Anyone? Which one should we choose? Honestly, no one stands out for me … "

Even in the worst case scenario, SPACE CAMP still has an inspiring John Williams score to fall back on, which really almost fools you into thinking that the movie is so much better than it really is. And it obviously has a happy ending, with all underage astronauts safely returning to Earth. But I would have loved to see a sequel that dealt with the consequences of something like this: the public relations nightmare at NASA, the years of therapy that traumatized children would need, the Senate hearings where everyone has to testify that the robot was the Responsible for this catastrophe, but I only did it out of love … Line up with John Williams and that's a movie I would definitely see.

Joaquin Phoenix's obsession with STAR WARS, Tate Donovan's comedy styles and more.

The "best" of Jinx the robot.

Unless you have a spacesuit fetish, no.



