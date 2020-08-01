Veteran Derek Brunson will annoy favorite Edmen Shahbazyan

The UFC returns to APEX in Las Vegas, where fighting talent goes from very international to almost entirely American. The original main event was to feature Holly Holm against Irene Aldana in a female bantamweight bout, but Aldana pulled out after hiring COVID-19. The organization says the fight will be rebooked.

For the second week in a row, a middleweight battle becomes the main event. This will feature Derek Brunson (+280 at William Hill) against Edmen Shahbazyan (-360) and will continue to be a scheduled three-round fight.

Eighth-ranked Brunson is 36 years old and will have a great experience advantage over his ninth-ranked opponent. Brunson has been fighting professionally since 2010, compiling a 20-7 record. Since 2014, he has achieved a 9-4 record as middleweight, with losses only to the division's elite: Ronaldo Souza, Anderson Silva, Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker. Adesanya and Whittaker defeated Brunson on their way to the UFC titles.

Brunson brings a full arsenal as a star of college wrestling and has a brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. It works best when pressing forward, using punches to prepare for its aggressive fight, but you must remain vigilant because it has been exploited in previous fights running to participate. His hit, while unpredictable and explosive, can also be uncomfortable and leave him open to counterattacks.

Brunson averages 2.8 takedowns for 15 minutes, which I think will be key since Brunson's fight is his advantage. Hope that Brunson does his best to bring this fight to the canvas.

Brunson seems to be set up as a measuring stick for another young and ambitious middleweight, and it has nothing to do with it. He has expressed his disdain for inserting himself into this situation and has promised to take it out on his younger opponent.

Everything in Brunson's body of work indicates that he is ready to shoot. That loss followed in late 2018 against Adesanya with impressive victories over Elias Theodorou and Ian Heinisch, so he enters with confidence and momentum along with something to prove.

Shahbazyan is 22 years old and has been fighting professionally for three years. While much less experienced, he's undefeated in 11 fights since turning pro in 2017. Shahbazyan's body of work shows rapid improvement, but his last four major bouts have been against older, slower middleweight talents. and mostly washed.

Shahbazyan is capable wherever the fight takes place, as he took into account 6.8 kills for 15 minutes, as well as landing 4.1 attacks per minute, although those numbers were against fighters who were not close to Brunson's level or level of competition Brunson has faced. A Shahbazyan victory would indicate that he stands out as a young and emerging talent, while a Brunson victory would solidify him as a fighter in the top six in a highly competitive division.

I lean towards Brunson based on his wrestling acumen and deep experience.