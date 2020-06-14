Veteran missing for a month found dead at Massachusetts VA facility where he lived

A body found on a staircase at the Bedford Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Massachusetts is a veteran who lived at the facility and disappeared more than a month ago.

The victim was a 62-year-old former homeless veteran who was reported missing on May 13, five days after he was last seen. His name was not released.

"It appears to have been there since May 8," said Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan, according to WBZ-TV.

She called what happened "very troubling".

Residents told the station that some exits have been blocked to contain the coronavirus. They wondered if that's why no one found him in the stairwell.

Her housing at the medical center was provided by Caritas Communities, a nonprofit organization that works to house homeless veterans. He lived in Building 5. Caritas operates a portion of that building under contract with the VA.

"The stairwell where the deceased man was found was outside the Caritas Communities leasing facility, is alarmed and only controlled by the VA," the nonprofit said in a statement.

The cause of death was not immediately clear.