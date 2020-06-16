Veteran missing for a month found dead on staircase in VA hospital







The 62-year-old man was found dead in a building on the Bedford Veterans Affairs Hospital campus in Bedford on Friday by another resident, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office.

The man, who the district attorney's office declined to name, was last seen on the premises on May 8 and had been reported missing on May 13. He was found wearing the same clothing in which he was reported missing. The district attorney's office is conducting an investigation into the circumstances of his death, Meghan Kelly, a spokeswoman, told CNN.

The man was a resident of Caritas Communities, a nonprofit organization dedicated to preventing homelessness, Kelly confirmed.

The organization manages a residential facility called the Bedford Veterans Quarters in a space that it leases in a section of a building on the VA campus, Caritas said in a press release. The organization provides "on-site staff to refer and help residents connect with counseling, medical treatment, employment and other services in the VA," the press release said.