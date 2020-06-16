The 62-year-old man was found dead in a building on the Bedford Veterans Affairs Hospital campus in Bedford on Friday by another resident, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office.
The man, who the district attorney's office declined to name, was last seen on the premises on May 8 and had been reported missing on May 13. He was found wearing the same clothing in which he was reported missing. The district attorney's office is conducting an investigation into the circumstances of his death, Meghan Kelly, a spokeswoman, told CNN.
The man was a resident of Caritas Communities, a nonprofit organization dedicated to preventing homelessness, Kelly confirmed.
The organization manages a residential facility called the Bedford Veterans Quarters in a space that it leases in a section of a building on the VA campus, Caritas said in a press release. The organization provides "on-site staff to refer and help residents connect with counseling, medical treatment, employment and other services in the VA," the press release said.
Caritas released a missing person's report to the man on May 13 and had been working with the VA and Bedford Police to find the resident, the organization said in a statement.
CNN contacted Bedford police about the details of the man's search, but was referred to the Middlesex County District Attorney's office because that office is leading the investigation.
When asked if the man's death was related to Covid-19, Kelly said they have no reason to believe it, but will wait for the coroner to determine the cause of death. CNN has contacted the coroner for comment.
Bedford Veterans Quarters has had no Covid-19 cases, Caritas Executive Director Karin Cassel said. According to data provided by the VA, the Bedford VA facility has had 266 cases, including 33 deaths.
Organizations discuss who controls the ladder
Caritas said the man was found in an "emergency exit stairwell outside the Caritas leased space," which is "one of several stairwells that are located outside of Caritas Communities' leased facilities and are controlled exclusively by he goes".
However, the Bedford VA facility said in a statement that the man was found in an area operated by Caritas.
"A non-VA resident was found dead on the Bedford VA campus in a leased area and operated by a private company," said Kat Bailey, a spokeswoman for the facility.
Cassel told CNN on Monday that the VA's statement is inaccurate, and said that even the VA warned him that if someone entered the ladder, the organization could be evicted.