Veteran who survived the coronavirus is now on the front line to help others through the power of dance

Roman F. Baca II, a veteran and artist, survived a terrible COVID-19 attack for two weeks during the coronavirus pandemic this spring in the Bronx section of New York City.

Now he has returned to work helping others. The artistic director and president of Exit12 Dance Company is on the move. He is constantly building a base of support and a business for his art that seeks to inspire military veterans, war victims, and civilians through the power of dance.

He told Fox News: “In some cases, I joined the military to confront my fears. I thought the Marines would teach me not to be afraid. When in reality, he taught me to fight fear aggressively, to keep moving forward and to overcome it. When I went back to dancing and started choreographing, a different kind of fear arose: the fear of being vulnerable, of putting my work on stage for people to see. As the Marines taught, I leaned on him. I got to the point where I was so used to feeling that fear that my work was raw, honest, and vulnerable that if that feeling wasn't there, I felt the work needed more attention. ”

More importantly, his work now has its roots in the current crisis of the time.

"We headed to New Woodstock, New York in August for a one-week art residency," said Baca. "During the residency week, Exit12 will participate in creative in-person and virtual workshops with a roster of accomplished civilian artists and veterans. To engage with the following research questions: What is the impact of parenting on the veteran experience, from father to son / daughter veteran, or father veteran to son / daughter; How can we connect veterans and dancers virtually to create a new artistic experience? what new work can be generated from the work of prominent veteran artists; What are new challenges regarding your experience during this time including (COVID-19) ".

He explained: "Movement research will be carried out through daily movement explorations, virtual meetings with veteran artists, site-specific movement sessions and group exchange sessions."

The marine who served in the Iraq war as a machine gun and fire team leader in Fallujah calls Exit12 a veteran military art.

“I joined the Marines because I wanted to fight for those who couldn't fight for themselves and serve others. When we deployed to Fallujah, that call to service and service was tested. Sometimes we did not know who the enemy was, or how to be of great help to local villagers. My unit did the best it could with the tools we had while we were there, ”he told Fox News. "That experience, and seeing the impact the war has had on so many, not just my fellow veterans, but people around the world, has solidified the call back to service, but this time I strive to do it without a gun. , with art, in the direction of global understanding and peace. "

He told Fox News that this spring he found it at one of its lowest points.

“COVID-19 was one of the most terrifying moments I have ever experienced. I was so scared the first night of symptoms that I couldn't sleep. I was worried about giving it to my wife, our housemates, our friends. I was afraid that I would be admitted to the hospital and would not be able to contact anyone. On the worst symptom day, I made sure my wife had all my passwords in case I had to be admitted. Then I remembered the other thing the Marines taught me about being afraid, that I wasn't alone. So I started reaching out to others, like my wife and my best friend, for support and advice. Your support helped me get through it, "said Baca.

He said that giving in to the world takes him through life, its ups and downs, his job, and his legacy.

“It took me a long time to learn to ask for help and accept it. I had to do it in the marines, and he stayed. Now it's what drives me. Getting people to work together to create a great work of art that connects with others is amazing. "