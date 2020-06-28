Veterinarians warn that fireworks noise could be deadly for some pets

Veterinarians are calling for an end to the nightly roar of fireworks in New York City, warning that the loud bursts could cause more than anxiety for pets – it could be fatal.

Cats, specifically, are at risk of fear-threatening life-threatening urethral obstructions due to unremitting pyrotechnics, experts told The New York Post.

"The stress of fireworks right now is a lot on pets," said Dr. Natara Loose of The Neighborhood Vet in Brooklyn.

Male cats especially can be stressed by loud noises, affecting their bladders to the point that they cannot urinate.

"What ends up happening is that they have a bladder infection and their urethra spasms … they get a functional obstruction and that can be fatal to them," said Loose, a 17-year-old veterinarian.

Warning signs of the life-threatening condition include running in and out of the litter tray, going to places where it is generally not relieved, and blood in the urine, said Dr. Brett Levitzke, a VERG vet in Brooklyn.

"If they become clogged, they will begin to show more significant signs of illness," such as not eating or vomiting, Levitzke said, as he urged owners who detect the signs to call their vet immediately.

"If you expose any dog ​​or cat to constant stressful events, it will definitely have some long-term psychological or behavioral effects," he added.

"Really, the only way to stop this anxiety is to stop the fireworks."

Complaints about illegal pyrotechnics have recently erupted, with 8,967 complaints reported to the city's 311 system from June 1 to Sunday, compared to just 28 registered the previous year.

But as the fierce racket continues, vets have reported an influx of desperate calls from concerned pet owners. One woman said she found her cat curled up in the bathtub and lying in a pool of her own sweat, Loose said.

"For that to happen, it indicates quite significant stress," he said.

Nerve hairballs can also stop eating, which can lead to liver failure, he added.

Distressed dog owners have also been on the phone, reporting that their puppies suddenly stop wanting to walk past a certain time of night and how they start to shiver if they venture outside.

The seemingly constant rain of fireworks has even caused some dog owners to leave town for the tranquility of their puppies, The Post previously reported.

Manhattan veterinarian Jodie Poller reported an increase in calls from "panicked" dog owners, many of whom adopted their puppies during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Dogs and fireworks don't mix, they get anxious," says Poller, owner of First Avenue Veterinary Hospital near Stuy Town. "People are asking for sedation and medications."

Poller often prescribes an oral medication called Trazodone that acts as an anti-anxiety agent, but there are other steps pet owners can also take to relieve stress, including a calming pheromone spray, a constrictive vest, or trying herbal medications, experts said.

They should also monitor their pets' routines to make sure they are eating and relieving themselves.

But ultimately, "I don't see them getting relief until the fireworks stop," Loose said.