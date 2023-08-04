Vibhuvana Sankashti Chaturthi 2023 is an auspicious day for Hindus, dedicated to Lord Ganesha. It falls on August 4, 2023, during Aadhik Maas. The fast is observed by devotees of Lord Ganesha, who make offerings such as yellow clothes, flowers, Durva grass, Laddoo, Modak, and meetha paan to the deity. In this article, we will answer some frequently asked questions about Vibhuvana Sankashti Chaturthi 2023.

Q: What is Vibhuvana Sankashti Chaturthi?

A: Vibhuvana Sankashti Chaturthi is a Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Ganesha. It is observed on the fourth day of the lunar month, known as Chaturthi. The festival is celebrated every month, but Vibhuvana Sankashti Chaturthi is considered more significant as it falls during Aadhik Maas, an extra month in the Hindu calendar.

Q: When is Vibhuvana Sankashti Chaturthi 2023?

A: Vibhuvana Sankashti Chaturthi 2023 falls on August 4, 2023, during Aadhik Maas.

Q: What are the rituals of Vibhuvana Sankashti Chaturthi?

A: The fast is observed by devotees of Lord Ganesha, who make offerings such as yellow clothes, flowers, Durva grass, Laddoo, Modak, and meetha paan to the deity. The fast is broken after sighting the moon at night. Devotees also chant the Ganesh Mantra and perform puja rituals during the day.

Q: What is the significance of Vibhuvana Sankashti Chaturthi?

A: Vibhuvana Sankashti Chaturthi is a day dedicated to Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles and the god of wisdom and knowledge. The fast is observed to seek his blessings and overcome life’s obstacles. It is believed that observing the fast on this day can bring prosperity, success, and happiness.

ADVERTISEMENT