Vice Media hires an attorney to conduct an independent investigation into Refinery29's toxic work environment





CNN Business released a lengthy investigation last week that included allegations that editor-in-chief Christene Barberich made some editorial decisions that some say had the effect of diminishing black women and other women of color who worked at Refinery29, in addition to other allegations of inappropriate workplaces. behavior. Barberich resigned last week and admitted that he was unable to fulfill Refinery29's mission to amplify underrepresented female voices.

The investigation will be led by law firm Morgan, Lewis & Bockius and the findings will be used as the basis for "appropriate action" taken by Vice Media, a company spokesperson told CNN Business.

"We take the concerns raised by employees regarding Refinery29 very seriously," said the vice president.

Vice declined to elaborate on the details of the investigation. A spokesperson for the Writers Guild of America, East, which represents the Vice and Refinery unions29, told CNN Business that the guild received an email from Vice that mentioned Global President and Chief Content Officer Amy Emmerich and Senior Director J.R. Johnson by name as subjects of the investigation. CNN Business has reviewed a copy of the email.

Emmerich and Johnson did not respond to requests for comment. The Refinery29 union had called for Emmerich's immediate resignation in a letter sent June 11 to Vice Media's management. "Last week, we have heard from past and current staff within the editorial, social, video and production teams that Amy has failed them in a variety of ways, from perpetrating racist microaggression to refusing to provide a safe and supportive job . environment for staff, "according to the letter, which CNN Business has reviewed. "Many of her employees, some of whom are her closest personal friends, have been accused of intimidation, harassment, and neglect. While she herself may not have been established for success, as the leader of the company, ultimately he is responsible for the hostile workplace detailed in the CNN investigation. " Among those who reported to Emmerich was Barberich, the former editor-in-chief. In the same letter, the union also requested an investigation into Johnson's behavior, citing public allegations that he created a "hostile work environment." Announcing Barberich's resignation last week, Executive Vice President of Media Nancy Dubuc said she would institute a number of changes. Dubuc wrote in a memorandum Vice Media is committed to an "inclusive recruitment process with a diverse roster of candidates" for the open editor-in-chief position and is seeking to recruit additional leaders. Dubuc also commissioned Daisy Auger-Domínguez, Vice President of Media, to do a "systematic review" of the hiring, workforce development and retention process. Dubuc also encouraged staff to report concerns to human resources or through an anonymous "hotline". He added that if those concerns are not addressed, they will be raised. Vice is also updating its employee handbook and providing additional diversity and inclusion training for managers. Last week, the company launched a virtual management training pilot for new managers.





