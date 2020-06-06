Victim in Buffalo "Alert and Targeted", Remains in Serious but Stable Condition, Says Lawyer

CNN

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, a long-time social justice activist and NBA legend, said that to see the change in the United States, all members of society must participate.

"People are beginning to understand what the situation is and what it has been like for 400 years, especially for black Americans," he told CNN today, adding that "without the support of all Americans, nothing will happen."

Abdul-Jabbar, a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and a six-time NBA champion, also reflected on the murder of George Floyd and the subsequent state of unrest in the United States.

"The police probably feel that they are under fire. Perhaps they are responding emotionally to what other people have had to face for a long time," said Abdul-Jabbar, referring to a series of recent ugly incidents. Atlanta to Buffalo – involving the police. "The fact that some police officers do not respect everyone's rights is the problem."

Some background: More than 30 years removed from his last NBA season, Abdul-Jabbar remains the league's absolute leader in points scored.

Since his retirement, he has remained socially active and in 2016, he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by Barack Obama. Abdul-Jabbar says people of color have had to deal with racial bias and injustice at the hands of the police, often with deadly consequences.

"Every time a policeman has a bad day, he could take it out on us. And that's hard to handle. And you have to live your life trying not to cross any lines with people who can be very, very sensitive." he told CNN's Wolf Blitzer during his visit to "The Situation Room".

"Suddenly, his career is a problem. It is puzzling, it is difficult to negotiate," said Abdul-Jabbar.

On Friday, President Trump condemned the kneeling of sports figures during the execution of the national anthem. Abdul-Jabbar suspects that Trump lost the meaning of the message.

"The president has his agenda and it has nothing to do with reality. He refers to Colin Kaepernick kneeling because he was dealing with the problem that ended up taking George Floyd's life," he said, adding that "that's what than Colin Kaepernick was aboutthat's why he knelt down. "

Watch: