Victim in Queens NYPD bust has been arrested again

A Brooklyn man whose arrest in June went viral, prompting charges against a police officer accused of using an illegal choke on him, has been arrested a second time since the fame-inducing incident.

Ricky Bellevue, 35, was charged with theft, threat, possession of marijuana, and possession of a stolen credit card for allegedly stealing the backpack of a 14-year-old girl on an A train near Beach 44th Street station in Queens on Thursday.

Bellevue first asked the teen for money, but was outraged when he refused, sources said.

"I will stab you," he supposedly said. "Do not touch me!"

He escaped, but the police caught up with Bellevue on Friday at Third Avenue in the Bronx and detained him.

Bellevue made headlines for the first time on June 21, when mobile phone video Posted on social media surprised him fighting with New York Police Officer David Afanador during an arrest at the Rockaways.

The cop is seen in the 29-second clip that holds Bellevue with her arm around his neck as the cops try to handcuff him.

"Ho, stop strangling him brother!" you hear a spectator say.

Afanador was suspended a few hours later and was later arrested and charged with using the choke.

Bellevue was also arrested near the 42nd constituency station in the Bronx on July 7 and charged with cutting a man's face with a box cutter and making comments against gays.

Police said Bellevue and the 27-year-old victim fought over the man's bag.