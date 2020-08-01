It will take more than a Playtex pushup to stop the "senseless gunfire" wreaking havoc in the city, according to a Brooklyn woman whose bra saved her life during a deadly shooting just over a year ago.

"No one knows how to be civil. Everyone is turning to gun violence, "Daniesa Murdaugh, 22, was furious with The Post." People are angry. They don't know how to get that anger out. I'm not justifying anything. I honestly felt like this was going to happen because we were quarantined. "

Murdaugh knows about gun violence. On July 27, 2019, she was among the 12 people shot, two of whom died, in a savage shooting at a busy party in the Brownsville block. Miraculously, Murdaugh escaped with a wound in the grass after his bra stopped a bullet.

Murdaugh said the recent wave of violence is causing "flashbacks," but fervent supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement pointed out that it is the community, not the police, who are held to account.

"It is very frustrating. Everyone wants to yell Black Lives Matter, but there are more black crimes on blacks than crimes of police brutality," he said. "I absolutely feel that there is a need for police reform. Training is not preparing them for what they are getting out of … (But) tyours depends on us.

"There is definitely a need for police reform and there is definitely a need for police," Murdaugh said.

New York police statistics show that the shootings have more than doubled over the year, with about 200 more victims than at the same time last year, according to data released Monday.

On July 27, Murdaugh "felt a stab" in his back, but initially didn't pay much attention to him. "ME I was looking for the people I came with and I walked over and felt wet on my back. … I felt the bullet and touched the blood. … I reached my left hand under and behind and felt it. I told my friends, "They shot me."

When doctors unbuttoned her bra, "the bullet was sitting on the bra strap and fell off," Murdaugh's mother, Odessa Watson, told The Post at the time.

The bra stopped the bullet, but not the lingering scars.

"I am slowly trying to get back into society. I have been taking it one day at a time. Even though the physical pain is gone, I still have anxiety," Murdaugh said, adding that he has nightmares about bloody mayhem at the annual event. Old People's Day, which was celebrated again about a month ago. "In dreams, the results are always different, but never good."

The 22-year-old currently works overnight in an Amazon warehouse, but the daughter of a traffic officer aspires to be a city Correction Officer.

"Grow up and learn to get away from the little things that don't require your energy or time," he advises the young people. "Put that time and energy into something productive. Something that will help your community will not destroy it. "

Murdaugh confessed that she was "protected" while growing up in Brooklyn and that she did not experience the violence first hand. But now it is, and "seeing and hearing everything that has been happening is sad."

A year after her own shooting, Murdaugh is grateful for her black Rainbow bra and something bigger.

"People say, 'Thanks to the bra.' It was thanks to God. I'm going to honor life … but I'm definitely going to pray. "