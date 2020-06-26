Victim of Washington state murder, 17, identified after nearly 43 years, according to police

The precious Jane Doe, a woman murdered in Washington state in 1977, has been identified with the help of DNA and genetic genealogy, authorities said.

The victim is now known to be Elizabeth "Lisa" Ann Roberts, 17, reported Q13 FOX from Seattle.

The determination was made nearly 43 years after his death, by the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit, the Cold Cases Team and the Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office.

"The DNA used for identification was obtained from Lisa's hair using a new scientific technique developed by Dr. Ed Green, an ancient DNA and paleogenomic scientist," the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. "This new technique, previously considered impossible, allows forensic analysis based on DNA from uprooted hair and other difficult sources."

Authorities said Roberts was born Elizabeth Ann Elder in Hood River, Oregon, in 1959 and was adopted at age 2. On July 25, 1977, her father denounced Roberts as a fugitive, and she was killed 15 days later.

During the 1977 murder investigation, police said Roberts was picked up by David Roth, 20, who asked him for sex. When she refused, Roth strangled her and shot her seven times in the head, leaving her body unrecognizable. He had no wallet or driver's license, according to The Everett Herald. His body was left to decompose in the summer heat for five days before residents found him picking blackberries.

At that time a composite sketch was drawn, but no one could identify it. For an unknown reason, Roberts was no longer listed as missing at the National Crime Information Center, police said. Roth later confessed to the murder and was sentenced to 26 years in prison, although he did not ask what his name was.

"You pick up a stranger, a hitchhiker, she is not going to tell you his name. You are not trying to get personal," Roth told The Daily Herald in 2008. "He did not ask my name."

Efforts to discover his identity began again in 2008, with investigators exhuming his remains from a local cemetery. A medical examiner determined that she was a teenager, which differed from previous assumptions that she was between 25 and 35 years old, police said.

Snohomish County Detective Jim Scharf, who worked on the case for 12 years, nicknamed her Precious Jane Doe.

"This young woman was precious to me because her moral decision of her proper education cost her her life," said Scharf. “I knew that she also had to be precious to her family, so she had to find them. We needed to return his name and return his remains to his family. "

Through genetic genealogy, the researchers were also able to build a family tree to identify the biological parent, and found a biological half-sibling to link their DNA to their maternal DNA profile, the department added. Adoption records were purchased from the Oregon Health Authority.

The health authority called Sharf on June 16 to say they had made a positive identification, Q13 FOX reported.

"It was a little hard to believe," said Scharf, who was also a pioneer in the new field of forensic genealogy from the police point of view, according to the newspaper. "I always have that feeling, it's like," This is like magic, how do you come up with this information? "And it's always correct. It's the best tool in the world. If you can get DNA in a case, now it can always be solved."

Scharf reportedly contacted her family after learning of her identity and that her name was "Lisa".

"I looked at Lisa as my older sister, who would spend time with me and play with me downstairs," said her younger sister Tonya. "We had a very good bond because we were both adopted."

Police said a memorial service for Roberts was being organized and that she will be buried in a family plot in Oregon.

"I am very proud and very grateful for the incredible work and dedication of Detective Jim Scharf and all of our partners and investigators who made this possible," said Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney, according to the statement.

"For years, Detective Scharf has linked Precious Jane Doe's story in his email signature trying to identify her. Although it was not the answer someone wanted, Precious Jane Doe finally gets his name back, and now he can return to his family and your loved ones ".