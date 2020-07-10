Victor David Hanson: Our current protest movement and the fragility of awakening

A TikTok video that recently went viral on social media showed a recent Harvard graduate threatening to stab anyone who said "all lives matter." In her melodrama, she tried to sound intimidating with her histrionics.

She gained a large audience as she intended. But her video also caught the attention of the company that would offer her an internship later this summer, Deloitte, who decided she didn't want to add an intern who threatened to kill strangers who said something she didn't like.

This would not have been a great story. But then, the narcissistic student at Harvard posted a very different video, one showing her crying in an almost fetal position.

She fought back tears as she complained about how unfair the world had been to her. His initial post on TikTok had garnered a cruel throwback from the social media jungle he had courted.

Deloitte, she sobbed, was cruel and hurtful. And she wanted the world to share her pain.

The Harvard graduate instantly became an involuntary poster girl for the current protest movement and the violence that has accompanied it. What discourages millions of Americans about the statue's collapse, looting, threats, and screaming in the face of the police is the schizophrenic behavior of many of the potential revolutionaries.

On the one hand, those statues that drop or cancel their own Internet careers pose as vicious Maoists: the shock troops of the revolution. His brand is vile blasphemy, taunting the police, firebombs, and spray paint.

In tribute to black shirts from Italy's past, they wear black hoodies, makeshift helmets, and a strap in an ad hoc protective padding: part of lacrosse outfit and part of Road Warrior film wardrobe.

The televised stereotype of the antifa activist is a physically unimpressive but violent revolutionary.

He appears to strut in the laid-back blue city of Minneapolis, but wisely avoids the suburbs and small towns of the nation's red states.

He spits at the police when he is standing next to other agitators, but he never does it when he faces alone an automatic worker or welder.

When the police march against the antifa crowd and their appendages to clear the streets, they often scream like tweens, objecting to officers who dare to cross them.

When arrested, trash speakers often fear being jailed or having an arrest on their records.

Federal authorities are currently searching thousands of videos to uncover looters, arsonists, and robbers. Perpetrators who are caught are surprised that the evidence that they once posted online in a triumphant boast is now being used to charge them with serious crimes.

What's going on?

Black Lives Matter, antifa and her large number of poorly organized imitators and wannabes are primarily made up of middle-class youth, often students or graduates.

They are considered the brains of the riots, the most awakened protesters, the most sophisticated iconoclasts. In truth, they are also the most paranoid for being accused or injured.

What explains the passive-aggressive nature of these protesters and protesters?

Many are undoubtedly in debt, with large unpaid student loans. Few seem in a hurry to get up at 6 a.m. every day to go to work to lend loans that would take years to pay in full.

While some of those arrested are professionals, many are not. Few seem to be earning the kind of income that would allow them to get married, have children, pay off student loan debts, buy a home, and buy a new car.

Historically, the spearheads of cultural revolutions are used to comfort. But they get angry when they realize that they will never feel safe.

In today's high-priced American cities, especially on globalized shores, it is increasingly difficult for recent college graduates to find a job that enables upward mobility.

Protesters are especially aware that their 20s are nothing like what they think were the salad days of their parents and grandparents, who did not incur too much debt, bought affordable housing, had families, and were able to save money.

Earlier generations went to college primarily to educate themselves and develop marketable skills. They were not very interested in ethnic and gender "studies" courses, ranting teachers and awakening administrators.

For protesting sixties students, protesting was an accompaniment to a good investment in an affordable college degree that they would pay for later.

But when such pathways are blocked, be careful.

The awake but impious, the arrogant but ignorant, the violent but physically unimpressive, the graduates but poorly educated, the bankrupt but acquisitive, the ambitious but stagnant – these are the ingredients of the history of riots and revolutions.

