George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis last week when a police officer used brutally excessive force to arrest him. It was the latest in a series of high-profile cases across the country in which citizens, most of them African-American, were killed by the reckless police force. Once again, protests over police brutality turned violent and riots ensued.

The United States is shattered by the massive national quarantine. The liberal blue states accused the red reset states of recklessly endangering national health by allowing their populations to return to work before the virus left.

Red states responded that blue states were hypocritical in wanting federal money to subsidize their confined residents while waiting for other states to generate the necessary federal income. They also argued that there was no longer any scientific evidence to justify the blockade.

CORONAVIRUS FACE MASKS MUST BE PUBLIC IN PUBLIC, WHICH IT SAYS IN UPDATED GUIDE

Protests and riots across the country have inadvertently judged the problem: States cannot jail the law-abiding barber who wears a mask at work, but allow the arsonist without one to roam the streets burning with impunity.

There is mounting evidence that a number of federal officials had planned to disrupt Donald Trump's 2016 campaign and his presidential transition, angering Trump supporters.

Meanwhile, likely Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is kidnapped in his basement. He often seems confused. However, Biden seems pleased that the more people don't see or hear him, the more they like the idea of ​​him as president. In fact, the more inert Biden has become, the more his Trump poll numbers and tweets have increased.

As the United States protested and argued, China tried to strangle what remained of Hong Kong's weakened democracy. China's theory seems to be that if the spread of the virus is to be blamed for its deceit anyway, that pandemic had better not be wasted.

China's strategy in reaction to revelations that it concealed vital data about the virus and exposed the world to contagion while quarantining its own cities has been carried over from "So what?" to the current "What exactly are you going to do about it?"

China also decided to increase its perennial border clashes with India, as its forces invaded Indian soil in the Himalayas. What better way to show the world that a defiant China is dangerous than to shake up the world's largest democracy?

Beijing has warned European nations that if its independent media continues to condemn China, there could be trade retaliation. Some European journalists still exposed Chinese deception, even as shaken EU leaders backed down and tried to contextualize Chinese misbehavior.

Japan and South Korea are concerned that China may advance on Taiwan. They knew that if China did, only the United States, convulsed by quarantines, riots and a contentious presidential contest, could face Beijing.

For years, China has intimidated and waged a virtual trade war against Asian democracies such as Japan, South Korea, India, and Australia. It has subverted almost all international trade rules.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION BULLETIN

The Chinese government assumed that Western elites would enrich themselves by being complicit in China's traps, and thus help sell their own countries. They were mostly right on both counts.

As China westernized its economy, it fooled gullible Western officials who eventually planned to become a useful member of the family of nations.

More from Opinion

Indeed, China strategically hoarded cash from its asymmetric trade surpluses. He seeded his officials in transnational organizations and subverted them. It strengthened its bases of military and planted islands in international waters. It endangered strategically important nations by investing in its infrastructure through its Neo-colonial and imperialist Belt and Billion Route initiative.

The global epidemic may have forced China to give up its good-looking facade. But he has turned insidiously from global friend to his new role as an open world villain. If the world had been eager for the intentions of a suspiciously pleasant China, it would be terrified of an openly hostile China.

In other words, China is not wasting the Wuhan outbreak disaster. Once he made a lot out of simulating kindness, but now he seems to think he has no choice but to get even more by being genuinely belligerent.

As part of the radical change, China no longer flatters the West passively-aggressively, but instead shows its disdain for a weak Europe and an increasingly divided United States.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

China's true message to a closed world?

As the United States rips apart with endless internal disputes and media psychodramas, while Europe appeases its enemies, and while the rest of Asia remains mute, waiting to see who wins, China is now on the move, unapologetically.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ABOUT VICTOR DAVIS HANSON