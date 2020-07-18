Victor Davis Hanson calls Biden to support "distance learning", says it is not "scientific or rational"

Hoover Institution principal investigator Victor Davis Hanson told "The Story" on Friday that Joe Biden's support for allotting millions of dollars for "distance learning" rather than reopening schools for in-person instruction ignores the science , psychology and economics.

In a video released Friday, Biden and his wife Jill unveiled the Democratic campaign's five-step "road map" to bring the children back to school.

"All students should be able to access high-quality distance learning," he said. "We cannot allow the pandemic to further exacerbate the educational disparities that already exist in this country. We need a White House that is focused on closing those gaps."

Hanson told host Jon Scott that Biden's positive message must be "translated."

"[Biden says] & # 39; I reject the scientific consensus of child psychologists, sociologists and education experts who all unanimously want children to return to school and reject the science that says that children are not likely to become infected or spread the infection. "Hanson said.

"More importantly, we've already borrowed $ 3 trillion this year, plus an annual deficit of around $ 1 trillion. So we're close to $ 4 trillion [in debt]. So when he says he wants to spend everything this money and wants all children to be locked up, which means that much of the workforce will not be able to return to work, it has a moral and political and socio-economic recovery requirement, a duty, to tell us how you are going to pay for it "

Hanson added that any plan to move online education will result in more financial consequences because the parents of those children cannot work unless they can telecommute.

"If parents do not go to work, they are not increasing the country's economic output," he said, suggesting that these arguments would not take place in a non-election year.

"The science is clear. The science says that children can return without much threat and people who are in the educational professions can stay home and do things by telelearning," he said. "What Joe Biden is talking about is a political, not a scientific, or a rational statement."