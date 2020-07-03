Victor Davis Hanson: In the monument controversy, the hypocrisy of the universities is on full display

When the mobs tore down a statue of Ulysses S. Grant and defaced a monument to African American Civil War veterans, many people wondered if the protesters had learned anything in high school or college.

Did any of these iconoclasts know the difference between Grant and Robert E. Lee? Could you recognize the name "Gettysburg"? Could they even identify the decade in which the Civil War was fought?

Universities are certainly teaching our youth to be safe, strong, and fair. But the media blitz during these past few weeks of protests, riots and looting also revealed a generation with little education and yet petulant and self-assured without justification.

Many of the youth on the televised front of the protests are in their 20s. But most seem youthful, at least compared to their grandparents, survivors of the Great Depression and World War II.

How can so many teenagers so protected and prolonged claim that they know everything?

Ask questions like these, and the answers will finally take you back to college.

Millions of those who graduate from college or drop out are behind. There are about $ 1.5 trillion in aggregate student debt in the United States. These burdens sometimes delay marriage. They discourage parenting. They make home ownership difficult, along with all the other experiences we associate with transitioning into adulthood.

Universities, some with multi-million dollar endowments, will not accept moral responsibility. They are not overly concerned that many of their indebted graduates discover that their careers do not translate into well-paying jobs or guarantee employers that graduates can write, speak or think convincingly.

An unintended consequence of the chaotic response to the COVID-19 epidemic and the violence that followed the police murder of George Floyd is a growing reexamination of the circumstances that led to the mass protests.

There would be much less college debt if higher education, instead of the federal government, guaranteed loans from its own students. If universities backed loans with their endowments and infrastructure, university presidents could be cutting costs. They would ensure that graduates were more likely to get well-paying jobs thanks to rigorous courses and teacher responsibility.

Taxpayers accused of their alleged racism, homophobia, and sexism don't like to be told by loud, sheltered, twenty-year-old moralists. Perhaps taxpayers will no longer have to subsidize abuse if higher education is considered to be a politicized institution and, therefore, their equity income is declared fully taxable.

If socialism has become a campus creed, perhaps Ivy League schools can receive an annual "wealth tax" on their massive funds to redistribute income to the poorest universities.

It's hard to square the circle of angry graduates who don't have a job with their inexplicable professors who so poorly trained students while enjoying a permanent position. Why does the academy guarantee lifetime employment to those who cannot guarantee that a graduate will get a decent job?

The epidemic and blockade required distance learning, but at a total price. The idea that universities can still charge regular fees when students are forced to stay home is not just an unsustainable practice, but a true suicide. If you can supposedly learn enough from downloads, Zoom chats, and Skype conferences, why pay $ 50,000 or more for that service from your basement?

Universities are renaming buildings and encouraging the removal of statues and canceling culture. But they suppose that they will always have a red line to the frantic trajectory of the mafia that helped to be born. If the slave owner and robber baron of the distant past don't deserve a statue, or a hall or plaza of the same name, then why should the names of Yale and Stanford be exempt from the frantic name change and iconoclasm? Are they seen as multi-billion dollar brands, similar to Windex or Coca-Cola, that stamp their student investors as elite "winners"?

The current chaos has raised existential questions of fairness and transparency that the university cannot answer because it would reveal total hypocrisy.

Instead, the defense of the university has been the signal by virtue of left-wing social activism to hide or protect its traditional way of profitable business for everyone [staff, faculty, administration, contractors], except students who borrow to pay a lot of that.

How strange that the monotonous embrace of higher education to virtue signaling, political proselytizing, and strong activism for social justice is now sowing the seeds of its own obsolescence and replacement.

If being "awake" means that the unemployed and the bankrupt are graduating to destroy statues ignorantly, denying freedom of expression to others and institutionalizing the culture of cancellation, then the public would rather convey what generated all of that in the first place.

Taxpayers still don't know what to replace with fully online university, courses and lectures, new apolitical campuses, or broad-based vocational education, only a holy institution is becoming McCarthyite, evil, and ultimately bad business .

