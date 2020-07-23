Victor Davis Hanson: Not Your Parents' Revolution: How Today's Anarchists Differ From 1960s Protesters

In the 1960s and early 70s, the United States was convulsed by massive protests calling for radical changes in the country's attitudes about race, class, gender, and sexual orientation. The Vietnam War and widespread university postponements were probably the fuel that ignited previous peaceful civil disobedience.

Sometimes the protests turned violent, as with the Watts riots in 1965 and the protests at the 1968 Democratic convention in Chicago. Weathermen (later called Weather Underground) terrorists bombed dozens of government buildings.

The 1960s revolution introduced everything from hippies, communes, free love, massive tattoos, common profanity, rampant drug use, rock music, and high divorce rates to the war on poverty, massive government growth , feminism, affirmative action and race / university curricula of gender / ethnicity.

The enemies of the counterculture of the 1960s were the "establishment": politicians, corporations, the military, and the "square" generation in general. Leftists attacked her parents, who had grown up in the Great Depression. That generation had won World War II and returned to create a flourishing post-war economy. After growing up in economic and military difficulties, they sought a return to comfortable conformity in the 1950s.

Half a century after the previous revolution, today's cultural revolution is very different and much more dangerous.

Government and debt have grown. Social activism is already institutionalized in hundreds of newer federal programs. The "Great Society" launched a multi-million dollar investment in the welfare state. Divorce rates skyrocketed. The nuclear family vanished. Immigration, both legal and illegal, skyrocketed.

Therefore, the United States is much less resilient and a much more divided, indebted, and vulnerable target than in 1965.

Today, the radicals are not protesting against the conservatism of the 1950s, but against the radicals of the 1960s, who as old liberals now have power. Now, many of the current executors (blue state governors, mayors, and police chiefs) are on the left. Unlike Chicago Democrat Mayor Richard J. Daley in the 1960s, today's progressive civic leaders often sympathize with protesters.

The protests of the 1960s were over racial assimilation and integration to reify Martin Luther King Jr.'s agenda of making race incidental, not essential, to the American mind. Not so with today's cultural revolution. It seeks to ensure that racial difference is the foundation of American life, dividing the country between alleged non-white victims and alleged white offenders, past and present.

In the 1960s, radicals revolted against their teachers and professors, who were often highly competent and the product of inductive and fact-based education. This was not the case in 2020. Today's radicals were not taught by traditionalists but by less educated older radicals.

Another main difference is debt. Most public education in the 1960s was basic and relatively cheap. With no fancy dorms, coffee bars, rock-climbing walls, diversity coordinators, and inclusion tests, college tuition in real dollars was much cheaper.

The result was that the student radicals of the 1960s graduated without too much debt and, despite their hip, were able to enter a booming economy with marketable skills. Today's angry graduates owe a collective debt of $ 1.6 trillion in student loans, much of which was loaned for mediocre, therapeutic, and politicized training that doesn't impress employers.

College debt prevents maturity, marriage, parenting, home ownership, and saving money. In other words, today's radical is so much more desperate and angry that his college gambit was never worth it.

Today's division is also geographic in the fashion of 1861, not just generational as in the 1960s. The two blue coasts seem to despise the vast red interior, and vice versa.

However, the scariest trait of the current revolution is that many of its supporters have not changed much since the 1960s. They may be rich, powerful, influential, and older, but they are just as reckless and see the current chaos as the final victory. in his own long march of the 60s.

Corporations are no longer seen as wicked, but as awakened contributors to the revolution. The military is no longer tainted as a warmonger, but praised as a government employment service where race, class, and gender agendas can be approved without disorderly legislative debate. Unlike the 1960s, there are essentially no conservatives in Hollywood, on campuses, or in government bureaucracies.

So the war no longer pits radicals against conservatives, but often socialists and anarchists against liberals and conservatives.

In the 1960s, a large "silent majority" finally had enough, elected Richard Nixon and stopped the revolution by imprisoning its criminals, absorbing and moderating it. Today, if there is a silent mass of traditionalists and conservatives, they remain hidden.

If they remain silent in their true mental monasteries and silently deplore violence, the revolution will continue. But as in the past, if they finally break, they decide that enough is enough and claim their country, then even this cultural revolution will also be extinguished.

