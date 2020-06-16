Victor Davis Hanson says officers in the Rayshard Brooks case were faced with a "lose-lose proposal"

Author and senior fellow at the Hoover Institution, Victor Davis Hanson, told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on Monday that the response to Atlanta police fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks shows that the United States is "right in the middle of a world of cultural revolution and that we cannot seek logic and rationality does not exist ".

Brooks, 27, was shot Friday night after officers responded to a call about a man who slept behind the wheel of his car in Wendy's lane.

The video released Sunday by Atlanta police showed Brooks conversing cooperatively with officers for more than 30 minutes before failing a breath test, and police began to handcuff him.

At that point, a fight broke out. The Dashcam video shows Brooks and the officers fighting on the ground and fighting a Taser before Brooks takes the stun gun and points it at the officers as he tries to run.

Hanson told host Tucker Carlson that the officers were facing a "lose-lose proposition" when they arrived on the scene.

"In the police mindset, here is this sequence of events that would have to follow in revolutionary times," said Hanson. "They probably have to say: 'Sorry, if there is someone [who] is drunk and will put people in danger … we just won't go there because it won't work for us.'

Davis added that, like the #MeToo movement, the momentum behind the "defuse the police" movement will dissipate once a prominent leftist is affected by it.

"If it's going to end, it's when someone very powerful … I think probably white, affluent, progressive, calls 911 and receives a busy signal. And then we'll see something similar with #MeToo," said Hanson. "Once they went after the liberal progressive celebrities and were denied due process, statutes of limitation, questioning, we suddenly ended without anyone believing in Tara Reade."

Fox News' Steven Sorace contributed to this report.