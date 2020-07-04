Victor Davis Hanson says Trump should evoke Abraham Lincoln's July 4 speech in 1861 amid current unrest

Hoover Institution chief investigator and author Victor Davis Hanson told the "Ingraham angle" on Friday that President Trump must respond to the current unrest in the United States with a firm statement in line with Abraham Lincoln's message to Congress July 4, 1861.

"In 1861, Lincoln delivered a July 4 speech to Congress, and [the situation in the United States] was divisive, much more divisive than it is now," Hanson explained. "I wanted unity, but it's very difficult to have it when a small proportion of the states don't want unity. So what Lincoln did was basically say, 'I've tried the other way around, I'm going to protect federal property & # 39 ;. & # 39;

"I don't want you to do what you're doing" [Lincoln said] when he addressed the people who were against unity in the Union, but assured others that he was going to be firm.

In his comments, Lincoln defended his actions in response to the bombing of Fort Sumter, South Carolina, including the convening of the militia and the suspension of the writ of habeas corpus, and requested additional funds and troops to quell the rebellion.

"I think Donald Trump has to say, 'We have 244 links in this chain [of] years. Our generation will not be the first to break it, sorry," Hanson said.

"People died in Okinawa. They died in Gettysburg. They died in Shiloh. We have an obligation to continue in that spirit, and I am not going to preside over the first generation that says we will tear down statues … we will cancel life of people with McCarthyite tactics & # 39; "said Hanson, describing a passage that Trump should or could say.

"We have blue mayors and state governors who deliberately don't enforce the law. We have corporate CEOs, retired generals, we have university presidents, who know it better, but out of weakness, shyness, or fear, they are allowing people to change. Our ways, our traditions, our icons and our reverence. And someone has to say, "We are not going to do that. We don't want to offend you, we don't want to go to war with you, but we are not going to let a minority dictate to a majority who are trying to maintain a wonderful nation. "