Victor Davis Hanson says violent protesters "Faustian negotiation" with Democrats

Victor Davis Hanson, a member of the Hoover Institution, told Fox News's "Ingraham angle" that violent protesters appear to have made some kind of "Faustual Deal" with Democrats, making the party owned by those who take to the streets

Protests have erupted in several cities following the death of George Floyd in police custody, and cities like Portland, Seattle and New York have struggled to respond.

He said it's worth noting that these protesters have very few demands outside of police departments. But then, he said, that "is not its purpose."

Hanson said Democrats see these protesters as their best chance to get President Trump out of the White House after multiple attempts fell short.

He said these violent protesters are essentially telling Democrats that they will provide lawlessness, mayhem, and make life even more miserable for the average American who is still dealing with the coronavirus and subsequent blockades. And that will provide Democrats with leverage by 2020.

He said Democrats can tell voters that "we can make it all go away if you just vote for us."

“And then, in return, Antifa and BLM tell the Democratic Party:‘ Now we have you in this Faustian deal. So when you come to power, this is what we want, "he said.