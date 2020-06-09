Victor Davis Hanson warns protest leaders: "Today's revolutionary becomes tomorrow's counter-revolutionary"

Hoover Institution principal investigator Victor Davis Hanson told "The Ingraham Angle" on Monday that the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement has parallels with other mass movements throughout history, including the French Revolution and the Cultural Revolution in Communist China.

"These revolutionary movements are like a current," said Hanson, "and then all these other currents combine with these different agendas," including "career agendas."

"But what happens is," added Hanson, "today's revolutionary becomes tomorrow's counterrevolutionary because you can never satisfy the mafia and you have to be more and more extreme."

POLICE UNIONS UNDER FIRE FROM LEFT

Hanson said that in the wake of George Floyd's death last month after his arrest by Minneapolis police, calls for law reform and increased attention to African-American issues were legitimate concerns, since then the movement has been turned into a forum for the "general condemnation" of the law. compliance and others.

"There was this motive or this idea that [more] blacks died disorderly at the hands of the police than whites," he said, "and yet there was no data to back it up. So where are they going?"

"Then all of a sudden people would cut their hair and say 'I'm not black'. The children accused their parents of racism or, suddenly, it was about 'ousting the police & # 39; or if books were removed from the shelf if they paid excessive attention to white authors, "he continued.

"You will never be able to satisfy the iteration as they become more radical," added Hanson, "all we are waiting for now is a Robespierre [French revolutionary Maximilien] who comes out and says, 'You know, I think we need to change the name. of the months of the year or extend the weeks from seven days to 10 so as not to privilege Sunday, or we should start worshiping a new god. "

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Then Hanson discussed the phenomenon of rich and prominent people, such as former President Barack Obama and Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California, calling the loudest for the change.

"Much of this is a psychological mechanism of the wealthy and privileged, especially whites, but also the wealthy and privileged minorities, of rhetorical penance so that they do not have to … rub shoulders with the people they defend. It is very common in history" .