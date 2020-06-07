Victoria Beckham supports Black Lives Matter: & # 39; The fashion industry has a very important role to play & # 39;

Victoria Beckham is working to make a change.

The 46-year-old fashion magnate took to Instagram on Friday to express her support for the Black Lives Matter movement and announce how she is working to increase inclusion in her own fashion company.

In the post, Beckham shared simple black and white text images.

"The fashion industry plays a very important role in the Black Lives Matter movement, and I can be better. We can all be better," began the long statement. "It starts with representation, both within our businesses and with those we work with externally."

Beckham wrote that while his company "has strived to be inclusive," it has come up with a plan to do so even more.

"As a first step, we have established an internal working group to analyze everything from our teams and talent to our casting, suppliers and partners," he explained. "This group will help hold the company accountable and ensure that our short and long-term actions reflect our learning."

Similarly, the former Spice Girls member promised "additional team training and support" to identify "unconscious bias."

"Each of our responsibilities is to speak and use our platforms for education, conversation and change," Beckham concluded. "Things will not change or be resolved in one day, but clearly we cannot wait another day to start doing more."

Although the wording differed slightly, Beckham expressed similar thoughts in his legend.

She added, "I hope everyone shares my sentiment and is doing the same with their friends, family, brands, and businesses so that we all get involved in this vital issue. X vb #blacklivesmatter."

The publication came as protests developed around the world in opposition to police brutality against African Americans.

George Floyd's death on May 25 in police custody helped fuel the riots. Floyd died after now-former officer Derek Chauvin was seen kneeling on the man's neck for more than eight minutes.