Victoria Supports BLM, Admits She Was ‘Part of the Problem’

Victoria Fuller's The Bachelor He apologized for his previous actions and fully supported the Black Lives Matter movement. Fuller was in the last season of The Bachelor protagonist Peter Weber. Images of her wearing the "White Lives Matter" outfit were found during the show's broadcast.

Fuller came third to Hannah Ann Slauss and Madison Prewett in The Bachelor, and he was a controversial contestant throughout the season. She was called in for relationships with married men, a 2017 DUI arrest, and even had an ex-boyfriend. Chase Rice appear on one of his Weber dates. The photos of her found online posing in "White Lives Matter" clothes became her biggest scandal. It was supposed to appear on the cover of Cosmopolitan with Weber but Cosmopolitan I opened the lid after discovering the photos. Fuller has since he apologized for his participation in the campaign he explained it was for We Love Marlins to protest against the fishing for white marlin. The Virginia Beach native wrote on Instagram that she comes from a large fishing village and was trying to protect endangered species.

Keep scrolling to continue reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: Bachelor Colton and Cassie announce breakup on Instagram

Earlier this week in InstagramFuller changed his message, as reported by US Weekly USA. He posted several photos of protesters from his hometown with an extensive caption in which he admitted: “I have been part of the problem. And so I'm sorry. Fuller went on to say that he was taking the time to educate himself on systematic racism in the United States. He also put his full support behind Black Lives Matter, writing, "The BLM movement has struggled to create a world free of anti-blackness, where every black person has the social, economic and political power to prosper." He then turned to the white privilege, asking his followers to reflect on his privilege and decide to do better.

At the end of the post, Fuller included a list of "What we can do" to encourage his followers to take steps to support the movement. He asked his followers to educate themselves and recommended reading material such as White Fragility by Robin DiAngelo, who said she started it herself. Fuller also posted a link to donate to Reclaim the Block, a Minneapolis-based organization that organized community members in hopes of redistributing the city budget to help the health and safety of the community. Minneapolis has been under a `specific focus of attention because it was where George Floyd was killed by a police officer on May 25 of this year. Fuller ended his post by asking others to reflect and ask themselves: "How does my proximity to whiteness grant me privileges that do not extend to blacks?"

Fuller has also been in the news for dating the former Bachelor. Chris Soules, who has also had trouble with the law in the past. He has not published anything about the recent protests. Fuller's attitude toward his own upbringing is encouraging and hopefully will extend to Soules as well.

Next: ABC Announces First Three Bachelor Seasons Featured On Upcoming Show

Source: We weekly

90-Day Fiancé: Did it help or hurt Usman's rapper Sojaboy career?