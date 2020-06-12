Video Captured Woman Harassing An American Filipino Woman Exercising In A Park

"Get the shit out of this world, get the shit out of this state, and go back to whatever Asian country you belong to," the woman says in the video.
The video, shot on Wednesday by a young woman in the coastal city of Torrance and viewed thousands of times online, captures part of the encounter with an unidentified older woman, who is seen screaming at the young American Filipina for allegedly blocking the stairs. To do exercise.
"My family is going to kick your ass," says the older woman in the video. "This is not your place! This is not your home! We don't want you here."
"I was taking care of my own business," said Sherry. "I thought this would never happen to me. I thought that if you only cared about your affairs, nothing could happen."
"I don't feel safe here now," she said. "It was a place I called home because it reminds me of Hawaii, where I was born and raised, and now I don't even want to go out."
"We want the park to feel safe for everyone"
The Filipino American woman filed a criminal threat report Thursday and an investigation is underway, the Torrance Police Department told CNN. Officers have not positively identified the other woman, but say they have an idea of who it may be.
"We have been investigating since yesterday and trying to collect the information because we want to make the park feel safe for everyone," said Alexander Martinez, a spokesman for the Torrance Police Department. "And we also had a second issue that has also been addressed since October last year, because of an incident at the mall where the same woman is believed to have hit a customer at the mall."
Police plan to contact her as soon as possible to better understand how the argument unfolded, they said.
CNN has reached out to the Mayor of Torrance for comment.
The encounter happened while Sherry was working on a set of stairs in the park, she told CNN.
"So, I was exercising, I like jumping on the stairs and just going side to side, so I was doing that, and suddenly I see her and she surrounds another Asian woman doing Tai Chi and then goes down those stairs and then He goes up the stairs and then he comes back down and gives me a little nudge on my left shoulder, and that's when I said, 'Oh Jesus,' "Sherry said.
"And then he went back up the stairs and started yelling at me," he said. "She said, 'You don't own those damn stairs, damn it.'"
According to census data, 36.6% of Torrance's population identifies as Asian. It is the second largest racial group in the city, which is home to one of the largest Japanese American populations in the United States.