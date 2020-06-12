Video Captured Woman Harassing An American Filipino Woman Exercising In A Park





"Get the shit out of this world, get the shit out of this state, and go back to whatever Asian country you belong to," the woman says in the video.

The video, shot on Wednesday by a young woman in the coastal city of Torrance and viewed thousands of times online, captures part of the encounter with an unidentified older woman, who is seen screaming at the young American Filipina for allegedly blocking the stairs. To do exercise.

"My family is going to kick your ass," says the older woman in the video. "This is not your place! This is not your home! We don't want you here."

CNN agreed to identify the younger woman only as "Sherry" due to her fear of further harassment. She has watched videos and heard of similar racist encounters on social media, but never thought it would happen to her. The encounter occurred when protests against racism across the country persist after the murder of George Floyd by the Minneapolis police.