Video Captures Florida Police Officer Kneeling Over Black Man's Neck During Arrest





In the nearly 90-second cell phone video taken by a viewer during the May 18 incident, three officers can be seen trying to apprehend a male individual. Then one of the two officers is seen kneeling on the man's head and neck.

The man, who was arrested on charges of domestic violence / assault, is heard screaming, "Why are you arresting me?" as the officer kneels on him.

"As I screamed and asked, 'Why are you arresting me?' # He started putting his knee around my neck," Patrick Carroll said in an interview with CNN affiliate WFTS.

In the CNN police incident report, one of the officers involved says that after putting Carroll in handcuffs, the "defendant attempted to get away from the officers and refused to enter the rear of the patrol vehicle. Minor force was used. to escort him to the ground and secure him long enough for him to calm down. " The Sarasota Police Department said in a statement released Tuesday that it did not hear about the video until Monday, when the department was tagged in a social media post showing part of the arrest. After reviewing several videos, Chief Bernadette DiPino immediately launched a formal internal affairs investigation, the department said. The officer, who had not been identified, was placed on administrative leave. SPD did not address whether the other two officers on the scene, and shown in the video, would face any disciplinary action. SPD also released a raw video taken from the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office helicopter the day of the arrest. The 13-minute video offers a panoramic view of the officers who responded to the scene and detained the man. "Chief DiPino was upset to see an officer kneeling over a person's head and neck in the video. While it appears that the officer is finally moving his leg toward the person's back, our tactic is not taught, used, or defended by our agency. " a statement released by SPD read. Carroll did not seek medical attention or formally complain about his injuries during the May 18 incident, according to police. Police also stated in the incident report that Carroll was resisting arrest. However, during the interview with CNN affiliate WFTS, Carroll says he did not resist. He says he was trying to move so that he could have "circulation in his body and throat." CNN has reached out to the International Union of Police Associations for comment.





Source link