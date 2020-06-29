Video Captures Last Unprovoked Attack on New York Sidewalk

A haunting surveillance video shows a woman being hit without warning by a passerby in Brooklyn on Monday morning, the latest case of unprovoked violence on the city sidewalk.

The 40-year-old seized victim was sitting at the entrance outside 418 Sterling St. in Crown Heights when an unknown man hit her on the left side of the face around 7:45 a.m., New York police said. York.

A video clip posted online shows the brute walking upwards and using his left hand to strike the powerhouse.

The assailant, who was wearing baggy jeans and an oversized white T-shirt, never broke the path, but turned and looked over his shoulder as he continued along the block and out of reach of the camera.

The scandalous incident echoes an attack in Manhattan earlier this month, when a 92-year-old woman was punched in the head and thrown into a fire hydrant on Third Avenue, near East 16th Street.

Rashid Brimmage, a 31-year-old man with mental illness and a history sheet with more than 100 arrests, was quickly arrested after being identified by police officers who recognized him.

The convicted sex offender was charged with assault and ordered to maintain a cash bond of $ 50,000 or a bond of $ 100,000.

Monday's victim appeared stunned by the unprovoked attack on her, but did not immediately get up from her seat, the video shows.

The woman works as an assistant to an elderly woman who lives in the building, according to CrownHeights.info, which posted the video online.

The recording was captured by a surveillance camera in a nearby building, according to the website.

The attacker, who is still free, is approximately 6 feet tall and was last seen heading east on Sterling Street, the NYPD said.