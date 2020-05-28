VIDEO: Chris Jericho and Mike Tyson Brawl on AEW Dynamite | Newsdio

That's the big one. Celebrities have been a big problem in the fight since the fight became mainstream and it's easy to understand. Wrestling is presented as real, so what happens when an actor or musician or other athlete gets involved? It can be interesting to see what happens and it makes sense to do something like this once in a while. Now is the case this time.

In 1998 Mike Tyson appeared in the WWF and, in his debut, he had a strong confrontation with Steve Austin. This eventually led Austin against Vince McMahon, triggering one of the greatest wrestling fights of all time. Tyson was a big star at the time and just over six months without biting Evander Holyfield's ear. It was one of the biggest deals in sports, so of course it should be put in a wrestling ring again. Twenty-two years later.

This week on AEW Dynamite, Tyson and Chris Jericho fell out with fighters and several members of Tyson's entourage who separated him. Jericho called Tyson due to an incident between the two in an episode of Monday Night Raw on January 11, 2010. There is no information on a possible showdown between Tyson and Jericho, although there appears to be a possibility.

It took some time to get here. Take a look at what Jericho caused and the fight itself:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jx-CZYmu2K4 (/ embed)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ogEdKuwxJd0 (/ embed)

Opinion: This will get people talking, but I'm not sure if this will be the right way. The final segment felt almost identical to the Tyson / Austin segment in 1998 and is now 22 years later. Tyson is 53 years old and Jericho is not far behind. That's a little too much and I'm not sure how well this is going to go. I'm sure it will be entertaining and unique enough, but it may not be so well received.

What will happen to these two? What will the final match be like? Let us know in the comments below.

Thomas Hall has been a fan of wrestling for over thirty years and has watched over 50,000 wrestling matches. He has also been a wrestling critic since 2009 with over 5,000 complete shows covered. You can find his work at kbwrestlingreviews.comor take a look his- Amazon author page with 30 wrestling books. Get the latest and greatest professional wrestling news by subscribing to our daily email newsletter. Just look below for "GET EXCLUSIVE UPDATES" to sign up. Thank you for reading!